Tom Norris has been living with chronic pain for thirty years. For the former air force lieutenant colonel brings military discipline to controlling his pain using active girls meditation and virtual reality. It helps me relax slows me down. And when I use certain programs it totally pulls me out of the here and now. And allows me to concentrate on something besides it. Norris uses VR at home ones who weak but many other patients are using virtual reality to control pain while in the hospital. My. Through the virtual reality headsets patients are transported to a new setting such as swimming in the ocean with dolphins. Rated. Doctor Brendan speed on his team but virtual reality to the hospital to steady its use in combating pain. In their latest study half the patients used VR during their hospital stay the others watched and relaxation videos. Well we found was that the VR was better than just watching relaxation programming on TV you reduce their pain quite a bit and it. It kept low throughout the course of their costs. In fact VR drop their pain score by nearly two points on the ten point pain scale. We've had patients who. Tell us that didn't feel any pain and not just during the VR experience. But even afterwards they'll come out of the are usually select I feel really peaceful I feel really calm now. And I'll say how's your pain. And sometimes they'll say oh my god eight I forgot about that. I have no problems. Your assistance through my actions. Tom never forgets his pain and virtual reality helps him Manning's act got off the fentanyl. And now my pain is worse than before the town hall yet I'm able to use the tools like the to actually be a will be productive. It gets me the quality of life. It doesn't cure the underlying disease it doesn't cure cancer doesn't cure pancreatitis. Or Horry doesn't heal fracture. But it can help people. In their perception. Of how of those diseases feel to them. And that's a powerful thing when we think about the alternative. Which is a pain now.

