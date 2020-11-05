Now Playing: Dr. Ashton explains mysterious illness affecting kids

Now Playing: Shanghai's Disneyland reopens after coronavirus closure

Now Playing: New safety measures in the West Wing

Now Playing: More cases of mysterious illness in children possibly linked to coronavirus

Now Playing: Dan Harris does these five things daily to protect his mental health

Now Playing: Rare child illness possibly linked to COVID-19

Now Playing: Paying tribute to moms on the frontlines

Now Playing: Some Americans push back on social distancing

Now Playing: Can people trust that it is okay to go back to work?

Now Playing: New York reports 3 more children died from inflammatory condition

Now Playing: Vice president’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Doctors scrambling to get COVID-19 drug approved

Now Playing: Vice president's press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Jobless rate surges Great Depression levels

Now Playing: A Louisiana critical care nurse facing the pandemic daily

Now Playing: Mother’s Day weekend in the midst of a historic health emergency

Now Playing: The new normal: How to survive the pandemic if you're unemployed