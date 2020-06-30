Transcript for Wear a mask, support a good cause

As covid-19 cases continue to rise in states that reopened the most important thing we can do to keep us and others safe is wear a mask. Unless you're handy with a sewing machine, you'll need to stock up for the family. Here to walk us through some standout companies that not only sell masks donate to worthy causes. Good to see you. You have an option here that's made by a furniture company. I do. So, so many companies are pivoting right now and this is a great example of this, these are from bench made modern. You can choose fabric, color, they make them for kids and adults. They're $10 and they're ready to ship in three to five business are going to front line foods. Days and 100% of the proceeds are going to front line foods. This next one I couldn't believe when I saw it, there's an option for men here. So this is called Tillman. The founder created this idea when he was studying for his mba, this is two in one product, a pocket square but also as a beautiful mask, and you can see he has so many great designs and there are $35 for each mask purchased one three planted. Donate to one tree planted. I get a tree out of it. Right. Lot of people want a disposal mask. Are we getting kind of tired of the blue one -- they're not ugly. They're ugly, right. They're pretty ugly, but you know, obviously they serve a purpose. Disposal masks are often more protective than washable masks. These are from evolve together. They come in packs. They are available in black or white. Triple-layered medical grade mask. What I love about them, with every pack they come with a mask keeper, so this keeps your mask safe from germs as you carry it with you. And they're donating to the aclu and the covenant house. They donated 15,000 masks so far to the aclu. Okay, and you're wearing a mask right now, but you're wearing it around your neck and not on your face. Well, because I'm talking to you. But when I'm out and about I have my mask on always. We have to eat and drink. We have to take our mask off and on. So I love this. This is a mini mask chain from pretty connected. It's $30, it clips quickly and easily to any mask and it keeps it close at hand, and also allows you to put it on germ free so you don't have to touch the mask. They've donated to many different causes. But their latest venture is donating 50% of proceeds to black girl ventures. You just blew my mind on everything you said today. Thank you so much for being here. Good to see you.

