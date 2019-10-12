White Castle recalls some burgers due to possible listeria

More
The FDA said on Friday that the recall affected products on shelves at selected retailers with best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020.
0:17 | 12/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White Castle recalls some burgers due to possible listeria
White castle is recalling several varieties of its famous lighters. The recall includes both hamburgers and cheeseburgers in packages with best by dates in August of next year. It was announced because of a possible listeria contamination. There have been no reported illnesses there's more information at our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The FDA said on Friday that the recall affected products on shelves at selected retailers with best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"67622471","title":"White Castle recalls some burgers due to possible listeria","url":"/Health/video/white-castle-recalls-burgers-due-listeria-67622471"}