Transcript for Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature seeking to halt stay-at-home order

Right now we are awaiting a ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court over a lawsuit filed by the Republican controlled legislature. Seeking to halt the State's corona virus related stay at home order so here to discuss this. Is lieutenant governor of Wisconsin Mandela Barnes lieutenant governor thanks for being with us and we know that the washing the Wisconsin Supreme Court just heard our oral arguments yesterday. You said that the lawsuit itself is inherently reckless tell us why it. Yet thanks so much how old would like to say that is is a reckless lawsuit because lives are still being put at risk we're not where we need to beetle or wreak its star. Lifting parts of the safer home water. But that's what we created our badgered bounced back plan to use it certain dark outlines certain metrics that would get us to a place we can do gradual. Reopening of everything in our state has offered. But this at least they know. We are gonna see this or this is creepy horrible like this is in the order. At this moment is in fact reckless I hope that they don't make a decision the decision as they come down yet. There's still time for them to do right thing and I hope that they will do the right in consider. RB amount of inspections that we have the amount of 350 people here in the state of Wisconsin already. And so lieutenant governor what is the contingency plan then if the court ruled in favor of the legislature. Well we're still gonna encourage people to do the right thing you say oh yeah make sure their work and stuff Austria. Were also mean gonna work with our partners Weathers and the private industry your Weathers. You nonprofit groups and churches also in religious organizations that haven't written letters that support it. Other governors say astle and being safer world so. If this is overturned re gonna make sure that will work. Urban people. In convincing them in and when working with them to make sure that they arc. Can go to a safe workplace to make sure that our. School systems are going to be in trouble across the state it's gonna take a different approach. Bill you take in so far it. Best sign it because the majority of people Wisconsin understand that this is about health that's about safety and they are are ready to and the great thing. I love the name of your plan in terms of getting things to it slowly reopened you call it the badger bounced back plan tell us about it. Yes the better prospect Blair says they set of six different metrics forests and meet. Before we can reopen at this point we've actually gotten into an on the State's department of health services web site. There's a in easy to read easy to property and real light green light system that shows which benchmarks that we've already achieved and two of those being the decrease through the bell we're trading in influenza like illnesses Peter warden also. The amount. Health care workers who have been inspected us lessons we still got a long way to go. Well we certainly appreciate your efforts and your time thank you for being with us lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes thank you for being with us. It make you.

