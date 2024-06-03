Young content creators raise cancer awareness on social media

ABC News' Dr. Darien Sutton speaks with Natasha Allen, a 20-year-old battling cancer, who found her voice and community on TikTok.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live