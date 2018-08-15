Transcript for New 'zombie' gene found in elephants could help humans fight cancer

Well scientists believe elephants may hold the key to helping find a cure for cancer researchers say even though elephants have trillions more cells and humans fewer than 5% of Allen elements elephants die of cancer. Compare that to 25% for humans new researchers are hoping to study elephants and other animals they say. Now actually resist cancer hoping to uncover a way to treat patients in the future of the secrets are out there to be found just after fines for another reason why elephants are amazing and roads are cool there are really early ago.

