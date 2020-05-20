-
Now Playing: 100-year-old veteran to be knighted
-
Now Playing: This war veteran received over 125,000 cards for his 100th birthday
-
Now Playing: Large-scale mural in heart of Manhattan honors nurses on the frontlines
-
Now Playing: Texas graduates, pop-up marriage booth, mass burial: World in Photos, May 20
-
Now Playing: Brazil buckles under coronavirus crisis, Mexico reels from potentially higher death toll
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Italian firefighters rescue deer
-
Now Playing: Belgium museum reopens
-
Now Playing: Skiers back on the slopes
-
Now Playing: Authorities disinfect high schools in South Korea
-
Now Playing: World Health officials say kids are less capable of spreading coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Next steps and new hope for possible coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Al Qaeda behind deadly attack on military installation: US
-
Now Playing: Trump defends ousting of State Department inspector general
-
Now Playing: US company sees promise in COVID-19 vaccine trial
-
Now Playing: Climate activists fill Trafalgar Square with kids’ shoes
-
Now Playing: Wuhan will attempt to test entire population for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Horses, opera and balloon race: World in Photos, May 18