10,000 evacuated after fire disrupts Croatian music festival

An estimated 10,000 people have been evacuated from a hip-hop festival on the Croatian island of Pag after a fire broke out in a nearby pine forest on Monday night.
0:44 | 07/16/19

10,000 evacuated after fire disrupts Croatian music festival

