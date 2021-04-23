11-year-old Colombian activist plants hundreds of trees for Earth Day

More
The activist planted hundreds of trees in cities across Colombia to mark Earth Day and raise awareness of the climate crisis.
2:54 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old Colombian activist plants hundreds of trees for Earth Day
And while I am and yeah. V. Like in the past. One the youngest. And it's. And yeah. And one thing. In the past Alex as an excuse. Me. My mind. And I had a winning. In the yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Along corners. Okay. I think you have to stand. Alone plan Obama. Yeah. Per cent yeah. And an expert on Iranian foreign. The team hasn't happened. Make at Cinemax. Percent to just. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:54","description":"The activist planted hundreds of trees in cities across Colombia to mark Earth Day and raise awareness of the climate crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77269394","title":"11-year-old Colombian activist plants hundreds of trees for Earth Day","url":"/International/video/11-year-colombian-activist-plants-hundreds-trees-earth-77269394"}