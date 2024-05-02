At least 181 dead as flooding continues in Kenya

Heavy rains in Kenya's "long rains" season -- which typically runs from March to May – has been one of the nation’s worst flooding incidents in recent memory.

May 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live