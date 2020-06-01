$1.8M bluefin tuna sold in Japan

The fish weighed in over 600 pounds and earned it’s spot as the second highest price paid for tuna at auction.
0:18 | 01/06/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for $1.8M bluefin tuna sold in Japan
A near record in this seafood industry a bluefin tuna weighing more than 600 pounds just sold for nearly two million dollars in Japan. It's the second highest price ever paid for a tuna at auction the owner of a sushi restaurants set the record last year paying more than three million for a similar to.

