ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with Roya Mahboob and Kim Motley on their efforts to evacuate the Afghan Girls Robotics team following the Taliban take over with 10 of the girls making it safely to Qatar.

Will the hard-fought freedoms for women in Afghanistan remain under the Taliban?

Afghan women and girls fear a return of the oppressive terrorist regime from 20 years ago. A Taliban spokesperson said Afghan women will be afforded their rights but “will follow strict Sharia law.”