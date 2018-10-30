Transcript for 2018 NATO war games

Sent over to Norway where NATO has launched its largest military exercise since the Cold War Patrick regal. Has a latest on that forest Patrick. Hello I'm pat stereo with ABC news live on hair in no way. What is the largest NATO ministry exercise since the end of the Cold War. Behind me you can see a simulated crowd going on is an amphibious landing. Christina that. Resulted and I think they can't walk those sick. Stand on this exercise. So excited don't say is she's. 151000 zoologist. 101000 vehicles over 200 act crowd but the sixty ships there's always you can see that we're taking place around the no way not NATO officials read a very cattle to say that it's only investor in this battle is fictitious. It's bright it's very today I'm. Do you intended audience all of this exercise is organized and Russia. If for the last few years since Russia invaded premier in 24 team. Two engines have risen. And NATO designees and build up is to Terrence. Hamas and display. Cause blindness when Russia sent me hesitate didn't this exercises during today is citizen and he Russian. We know that they've announced this week that they will be holding their own missile drills in international news off Norway. Chris I think there's clearly it has signaled that. Thanks watching ABC is I've come by Syria Melinda away. Hi Patrick thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.