Transcript for 2nd day of the Vatican's historic summit

I'm David Wright in Rome where we're now in day two of the Vatican's historic summit on protecting minors the theme for today. Accountability. One of the biggest frustrations that we hear from the survivors of sexual abuse is that while the church has made progress. Dealing with priests who abuse children. They haven't really gone after bishops who in many cases for years covered things up turned a blind died. That's one way in which this summit taking place here at the Vatican. Could well be a defining moment both of Francis and for the Catholic church and some survivors tell us they're encouraged. We spoke with phils be though he is one of the original Boston Globe. Spotlight survivors and shared his story with the globe all those years ago it's that eventually led to that Oscar winning movie. He told us that the priest who molested him when he was eleven years old. Went on to be transferred by six different bishops to four different states and in the end he had 28 victims in all your raisin. Net debt priests were able to rack up so many victims because not. That the bishops instead of wounds from Princeton. We're saying by the hallway we've. We've decided to you know have the appropriate personality characteristics. Five organization. Get out here. They just move him from parish to parish in the case in my priest from parish to parish and state to state. And putting children and those new have perished at risk. A lot of that Harding a lot of that heartbreak could have been spared had the the bishop's. Been held to a higher standard. He's encouraged by what he's seeing here but he says the proof will be in the results that emerged from this conference. As it continues we will be following it all I'm David Wright in Rome you're watching ABC news Los.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.