3 dead in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air base

Former CIA field operative and ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker breaks down the latest movements in Ukraine as the war with Russia enters the new year.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live