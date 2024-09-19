4 Americans detained in alleged plot to kill Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

The news comes as the recent Venezuelan presidential election result has been disputed and opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez says he was forced to sign a letter conceding defeat.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live