More than 677,000 have fled Ukraine: UN

Men, women and children continue to flee Ukraine by the tens of thousands as the Russian offensive against the country intensifies. ABC News’ Phil Lipof talked to some of them in Poland.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live