Ginger Zee has the latest updates after an 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Alaska overnight.

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported an earthquake at an active deep-sea volcano off the coast.

Multiple earthquakes felt across Texas

The strongest earthquake was a magnitude of 4.3 and hit just outside Amarillo on Wednesday night. Two smaller quakes were also reported on the Louisiana border and near New Mexico’s state line.