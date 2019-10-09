77-year-old woman sets record as oldest person to sail solo around the world

After 330 days at sea, Jeanne Socrates completed her solo, unassisted circumnavigation.
0:35 | 09/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 77-year-old woman sets record as oldest person to sail solo around the world
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

