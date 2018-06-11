At least 79 students kidnapped from school in Cameroon: Authorities

More
The students and three staff members were taken from the Presbyterian Secondary School Nkwen in Bamenda.
0:39 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 79 students kidnapped from school in Cameroon: Authorities
We are. Through. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59007087,"title":"At least 79 students kidnapped from school in Cameroon: Authorities","duration":"0:39","description":"The students and three staff members were taken from the Presbyterian Secondary School Nkwen in Bamenda.","url":"/International/video/79-students-kidnapped-school-cameroon-authorities-59007087","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.