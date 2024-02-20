8-year-old Ashwath Kaushik sets new record defeating chess grandmaster

Kaushik, the youngest player to beat a grandmaster in a fourth-round chess competition in Switzerland, has been winning youth tournaments worldwide after learning how to play chess online.

February 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live