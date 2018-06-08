Transcript for At least 91 dead, hundreds injured after earthquake rocks Indonesia

Search and rescue efforts are under way this morning after a powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia this seven point oh quake hit the popular resort island of lamb block. Nair Bali at least 91 people have died so far and hundreds more injured. Most of the dead were killed by falling debris this by the way the second deadly quake in a week to hit this town. There are nearly seventy wildfires burning across the country with some of the most dangerous in California. That's where twin wildfires dubbed the Mendocino complex exploded in size over the weekend. It's now one of the largest wildfires in the State's history scorching more than 250000. Acres. That blaze is also threatening with 15100 homes and businesses thousands have been forced to evacuate. But smoke and haze from the Ferguson fire is closing parts of your somebody park indefinitely. This is coming at the height of tourism season.

