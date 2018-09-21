Transcript for ABC News across the globe

Welcome to ABC news world a snapshot of the best of our coverage from around the globe. I'm Brad milky at ABC news headquarters in New York we begin in North Korea this week North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean president moved Jay in. But in Pyongyang for their third summit this year. The big moment came when North Korea agreed to dismantle a nuclear test facility and most significantly. To do in the presence of international inspectors. ABC's you he Cho brings us more details from Seoul. I'm Judy Joseph for ABC news South Korean president Jane was here at the press that. Says what North Korea once it's an end to hostility and the team guarantee that could be done with the political declaration offers its. Declaring an end to the Korean War since North Korea promised to dismantled missile antigen test site and aunt pat. Such cars binding measure. Would expedite the denuclearization. Process when North Korea said they will then shut down the young that nuclear facility they need. Complete verifiable and be reversible. About it which can go out. They include PM I. I was longtime dream declined the top of the mountain one day. He certainly won the hearts of the North Korean people the very emotional speech last night fat after the mass games calling for both north and South Korea has to work together head and went. It created new era. And a new nation do you he's doing ABC news Seoul South Korea. And let's stay in North Korea now for a different look at life there. Last week we got a rare glimpse into every day life during North Korea seventieth anniversary. ABC's Martha Raddatz was given access inside the silk factory. In a country that is known for keeping cameras outside. Here she is with more. I'm Martha Raddatz in Pyongyang North Korea and we are at a soap factory we've gone through about three of course stages already where they separate. Silkworm from the code. Now would just walk down huge hallway as we see. How this OPEC actually born. All of these factory workers rest go fight here. This expect a pat of sales. Pushing through some kind of they're about I'm no expert on how you actually make but it's a pretty fascinating profits that we see so far specific threat upon. Watch here it in this next true. It's where a lot of the finished product. What happens. Heard about this press or. Here you go. In here with the hundreds of other press people from around the world. And here they have these huge. Patches. Come on in years. I've still couldn't conceive it. The quality that failed them. What started with that little silkworm and out of the cocoon. I Martha Raddatz. In Pyongyang. And now to an ABC news exclusive a jailed Americans has he's being held in Egypt. On trumped up charges and is pleading to president trump and vice president patents for its life. In letters to the president he says he started a hunger strike in hopes of getting the president's attention. 53 year old diabetic has been in jail for five years now. Here's ABC's kind of Finnegan with our first look at the letters and more on this race against time. Hi I'm ABC news State Department reporter Connor Fannie and ABC news has exclusively obtained these letters to president trump and vice president pence from an American on hunger strike in Egyptian prison. 53 year old stopped the Cason is pleading for your help in securing his freedom after over five years in jail. Writing I am losing my window and don't know how else to get your attention from one American to another I need your help I'm putting my life in your hands. The New York City taxi cab driver and father of two young children was arrested and beaten in August 2 dozen thirteen. Accused of participating in protests and being a US spy for having an American passport. His lawyers say it was a case of wrong place wrong time. Case and started his hunger strike last week after he was sentenced to fifteen years and a mass trial with over 700 co defendants. But without regular access to insulin for his diabetes and now without food his health has rapidly deteriorated. With his family warning time is running now. Vice president and that he reigns case in case with Egyptian president Abd Al Fateh Al CC when he visited in January. But there's been no movement since then in case of writes the administration has slowly abandoned me. I pray that you have a plan for me I see you defend other jailed Americans. Why not me. The White House has not said whether it received the letters or what they're doing to free him I'm kind of thing in Washington and you're watching ABC news lives. And notes that major development in the battle for serious it'll be profits earlier this week the leaders of Russia and Turkey. Agree to establish a demilitarized zone around one of the last rebel held stronghold in Syria. The province of Italy. So what does it all mean well the agreement have a positive effect on the outcome fair. ABC's chief foreign correspondent in panel has spent a lot of time in Syria and brings us some insight from London. The civil war in Syria has devastated this Middle East and country it began as a peaceful protest movement back in 2011. Who when the regime of president ass sad responded with lethal force the opposition gradually took up arms. Gradually Syria descended into an horrific conflict more than half a million people are estimated two of being killed. A more than half the country has been forced from its homes. This is Syria on the east sensual all of the Mediterranean city. Almost all of its neighbors have now become involved in this war many have actively supported one side or another. And it's not just a neighboring countries but Russia and the United States to. In fact around 2000 US troops are currently deployed tea mainly in the east of the country can see these are the spots. Where US troop troops are actively based some of them a fighting crisis. But it's hear it live province the house people really concerned rise up by the border with Turkey. The United Nations is warning to worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21 century could take place here. It's the last major rebel stronghold in the country and Syrian regime troops and their allies and massing for an all laughs assault. In fact some bombing has already begun on the gas a perimeter of it live province. What is this myself well you can see why. Because it live is home to some three million people a vast majority of them civilians. And that directly in the firing line which could potentially cause a mass exodus across the border. From Syria into Turkey perhaps into Europe. So now Turkey and Russia have agreed to sets up with a calling a demilitarized zone. Stretching from the Turkish border up to twelve miles inside series C Turkish troops on the move that. The idea is that the civilians will then be safe and that the armed militias will with drool. But Lott's past agreements consider this one is fooled police many questions. A bubble will rebel fighters who won part of this deal actually withdrew or told knowing that they then could be attached by Russian and Syrian have forced jets. And Willis civilians really ever be safe. I'm Ian panel for ABC news in London. And now we take you high above the waters of the South China Sea. Since point thirteen China has been expanding into the South China Sea by building about 3200. Acres of artificial land on reefs there. Construction on the reefs is Italy for civilians there is plenty of new with every development as well. ABC news Bob Woodruff was given access to the US navy's flight over the South China Sea as they keep tabs on activity there. ABC news this trip was only the third time they've ever allow journalists to join them since China began expanding in 2013. Here's a look at what they saw. I'm completely. And gold. Don't. Think they. Can and. Okay. How many days do you. Fly. The last years of the squadron has seven aircraft inventory. We fly and he never miss him on you know maybe I'm Morgan. Or endanger other. We'll first. Touching on the islands in the South China Sea we might see some my Chinese vessel. They see no. An hour coming up in the US army patrol was to. Forty miles. Philip names. Even Chinese lower. A madman campaign. Your friend there. Are start. You wanna see what John is doing. A little down there this theory. Yeah. And really. Okay. My okay. Green sign and can't you hear. I'm I'm here. There's a lot more you know activities cars cars around Angel. Ground assaults on individuals walking around on things go wrong way Sears angered me it was there were opened. Lewis cancer but this. Further indication that things are going on now act Texas. Instead they are. Think you're not here. A and and no one. Yeah. They shot go places around. Orange. So let me. No I mean he's. Free. Don't they're okay. We're flying outside a fiery. Last summer outside here agency drastic difference in fill up the islands and such and a season. The US and apply it after her face in the region. Regardless what the Chinese there. We've been here for over fifty years in the same vision. It's. Stability throughout the region and there's nothing we have freedom we can see what they're doing they're doing and plain sight doesn't change their operating. Now over to Russia for a long time member of the Russian protest group pussy riot until reverse the law was rushed to a hospital last week in Moscow. After he suddenly began suffering vision and motion loss and fell and conscious. Doctors treating him in Germany are saying he was likely poisoned here's ABC's Patrick wrinkle in Moscow with more. Another Russian poisoning this time but it does that look and end the fence mending but as we proceed Bryant. He was rushed to hospital last week he began mixing with his vision. And ultimately fell unconscious this family immediately suspected that he had been poisoned and now this week in Germany where he's now being treated. Doctors confirmed that it was quite plausible that he beat boys and it's at that there was no other explanation. For his sudden sickness they said that he is now out of danger it and they expected to make the recovery you might remember that pussy right achieved. Global name back in twenty swelled reproach as they did. In this cathedral behind me here in Moscow visit on himself to it demonstration this summer when he and two other members of the group. Rushed the field during the soccer World Cup final also here in Moscow and addressed to police offices. The timing all of this poisoning is extraordinary because the world's attention is expected no question sir. Another poisoning in England of the Allman Russians by seconds good with a nerve agent. Russert regal ABC news Moscow. And now to one of the world's most iconic landmarks we are talking about the focal point to Paris. The Eiffel Tower with over seven million visitors a year security's always been tight but now if you plan to join the other millions and visiting the Iron Lady. You might notice even tougher restrictions here's ABC's James long an in Paris with more. No prizes for guessing where we are. Paris of course I'm James omen for ABC news life and we all fatty obviously outside. The Eiffel towel one of the world's most famous monuments but it's a new look I pulled out take a look. Brand new security measurements are being instilled by as we speak as guys still treading a way back that. And it's all because of this increased terror threat that we've seen across here it's if you come down. To visit this place now you'll see all these measures in place bust up these ball lots. Now we've seen people use vehicles to ram and kale and injure people on the street. These are intended stopped vehicles from being able to get close to the monument as people queue up activities it. But the main thing is this new perimeter now once upon a time. He's to be able to come and visit and walk straight up. Today incidentally if that I did not when I was Acadia used to queue up at the foot taken left on up and visit that thing now. The brand new permits about. Nine foot hole three inches because I've put it preposterous intended to stop he'd go. Just being able to get in because. In order now to access battalion gonna have to you guys here apple style security. Federal save ponting something like 20000. New flaunts his whole areas had a big. Big regeneration project go on to that also have. Year old Simon a main focus today is about security keeping people safe of course it's Paris so they want to make sure it stays beautiful it's like to see through it. But this is about you because what you can expect now to come down to Paris and gentlemen full ABC's life. And if it. Over to London now with a look at the latest in royal news. In her first solo charity works it's becoming loyalty is duchess of suspect's neck and Markel. Is supporting a community cookbook that will benefit victims of fatal apartment house firing on seventeen. Kensington Palace released this video showing meg and cooking along side many of the women of the oak community kitchen. In this video talks and Altman quit that together our community cookbook and passion food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities. And finally to the first space tourists to head to the moon. We now who is paying millions that chance his name is Suk was ally he's a Japanese entrepreneur or with the clothing line he is a billionaire. Here's more from ABC senior transportation correspondent David Curley. Who was at space X headquarters for the announcement. The man who incentives Tesla Roadster toward Mars. Now has a paying customer who wants to take a lunar trip. I've since both of them billionaire Japanese clothing line magnate yes suit goma's our law. Actually is buying an entire mission not just for himself he wants to take six to eight Artis with him on his done it. But not just youth. You want to take. Artists. I want us this afternoon. Seeing them Bailey out calls mosques efforts have not been without failure. This landings a rocket that blew up heading to space he wants to build this DF far. Big Falcon Rocket nearly thirty stories high which he says could carry ms. Ayala and other humans not only to the moon. But to Mars and beyond. Neither ms. Ayala or mosque we'll talk about how much he is paying for this flight as I mentioned he's buying out the entire life. They could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars hard to say. Could cost about sixty million dollars to take a flight to the space station. This of course around the moon and taking six or eight of his closest artist friends along with him. It has been set for 20/20 three months says a lot of flights test flights will be done before that happens it's just five years away. Once again a rocket that it not been built. It has not been tested. Musk says it would carry about a hundred people. And could possibly go to planets beyond Mars as well. We will see if he's able to keep the scheduled to Zoller tells me he's very excited and not afraid to take his flight to the moon. I'm David Curley and half hour. And now let's take a look at some of the videos from across the globe that caught the most attention this week. With a deadly week of dangerous weather not here in the states with hurricane Florence but across the globe to. We begin in southeast Asia acclimate coat roared ashore on the same day as hurricane Florence but half a world apart. Take a look at this building and Hong Kong being torn apart. By its deadly wind that at times hit a 165. Miles an hour. They could is reported to be the biggest storm in the world so far 2018. And is believed to have killed seven people. Now to Ireland take a look as wild ways bear only. Ireland's west this storm Ali approaches the storm left around 55 homes and businesses without power. And also cause disruptions to radio grow very traffic across Scotland. One woman was killed when Caribbean she was staying it was blown out but live in galway. And more wild weather this time. Western Canada take a look at this firefighters and British Columbia were battling a wildfire went up fire NATO wrapped their host. And pulled over a hundred feet into the air this fire need it was within 200 feet high and eventually. Built it that homes. Changing gears now to a group of lucky tourists on a whale watching expedition to got a lot more than they bargained for take a look at this they experienced a rare triple. A host of Goucher recently there's three whales surfacing of the boat and an all synchronized and. Joseph out of the water one by one passengers from government work. And fun on the beach is not just for people check out these really dogs in Morocco having a great time in the sea and sand. These are shelter dog from an animal sanctuary in ten years. Video posted on social media to show that even wheelchair dogs just want to have fun. And rounding out our athletic animal segment these two drag racing Guinea pig that's right drag racing Guinea pigs from Montreal. Do you go and buster went on to applaud erring on the streets. In a battle that would impress Indy 500 fans being looked at early lead with them buster came from behind. To get the win. Will that just about wraps it up for this week's edition of worldview we leave you now with some memorable images from around the globe I'm Brett Nokia New York. We'll see you next week.

