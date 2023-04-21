ABC News Live: At least 1 American among the 600 dead in Sudan fighting

Plus, the deadline looms for the Supreme Court's decision on mifepristone access and a look at the water-related challenges the Navajo Nation faces every day.

April 21, 2023

