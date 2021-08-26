Transcript for ABC News Live: Up to 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan ahead of deadline

Hey good morning everyone I'm you're Phillips in for Diane missed say don't thank you so much for streaming with it's the final days until the US leaves Afghanistan. Americans being urged to avoid traveling to the airport. Bert beer Abbott terror attack it's now five days until the deadline for US troops to leave about 15100 Americans still there. Will they be able to get out secretary of state and Steve Lincoln declaring that no one will be left behind. We'll hear from the US ambassador to Afghanistan. In an ABC news exclusive straight ahead. We're there what. 100000 people in the US now hospitalized with cope mid nineteen the highest count in seven months. Florida reaching a record number of deaths cases and hospitalizations. We got access inside a Texas hospital that's completely overwhelms and health care workers are getting burned out. And the White House urging Americans to get vaccinated. We'll talk to one woman who went door to door in discouraging nearly all of her neighbors to get vaccinated. More on her mission in a moment. And the wildfires in the west exploding overnight more than ninety fires burning and spreading with the vast amount of dangerous smoke across the region at least seven states have air quality alerts. Our teens in California inside the danger zone. But we begin with the mass evacuation from Afghanistan there are just five days until the August 31 deadline. For withdrawal of US troops the White House saying about 15100 US citizens remain in Afghanistan. With daily fears that it terror attack is imminent. Question now can they all get out our senior foreign correspondent. Ian panel just got out of Kabul he's in cutter now with the latest sports. This morning a new urgent warning to US citizens to leave all gates into Kabul airport immediately. And avoid the area because of growing fears of a nicest attack. Other nations doing the same bridge in calling it very very credible reporting of an imminent attack. Now Americans told didn't go to the airports without specific orders. Who just five days to go into The Who August 3 to first pull at deadline time is running count. The state diploma revealing as many as 15100. Americans may still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan. Secretary of state Lincoln saying no one will be left behind there is no deadline. On our work to help any remaining American citizens who decide they want to leave to do so. Along with the many Afghans. Who stood by us over these many years cardinal told of the move gets on the US evacuation flies through and it's unclear how they'll be able to leave after the withdrawal. The president committed to ending operations and pulling out old US forces by August 31. But the Taliban refusing to agree to an extension and now stopping some Afghans who eligible from getting to the airport. The feeling can still insisting the militants. Will allow people to leave. The tall got to make public. And private commitments to provide a permit safe passage for Americans. For third country nationals. And Afghans or risk going forward past August 31 US officials said to be aggressively reaching out to Americans still in Afghanistan troop blooming email and text. Since August 14 roughly 4500. Americans. Have been taken out about 500 just on Wednesday and for the third time in a week the US conducting operations in Taliban held parts of coupled. Using military helicopters to transport evacuees safely to the airport for extraction. But as we've faced this season the ground. We filmed this Wednesday it out of the gate this is how desperate people to escape the Taliban. There are thousands of people and knee deep in sewage want to. Showing that passport showing that criteria showing their papers bleeding. Bleeding to get only to decide and that's what I keep saying I'm. Like the odds here makes a difference between life being saved by the US military and potentially death by the hands of the Taliban. The Taliban who made promises about those wanting to flee of women's rights they have yet to live up to many of them. We received this distressing message from Portland and good works the US mission here. She has a solid B states as told to go to the airport days ago. The Kong get through. You would leave us behind and I didn't think anybody look comfort helping us. Yes good morning Kera we are now in Joseph Hart cuts and that's because US military imposed immediately blacked out with just a couple of hours' notice we were told that we have to leave the base pack up and it put its only US air force flight towns. The flight itself was absolutely packed with hundreds of refugees fleeing the country. It was fascinating it was our eye opening because you could see the heartache of leaving that country that lies that homes. First time on a polite but that sense of relief finding guessing outs and away from the Taliban. In panel are senior foreign correspondent there we appreciate the reporting you've been doing for us and earlier on GMA Cecilia Vega spoke to US ambassador to Afghanistan. Ross Wilson about the evacuation effort ahead that August 31 deadline let's take a listen. I want to start with this alert they came out overnight warning American citizens to avoid the airport there in Kabul because of a specific security threats. What happened what were those threats and what's the level of threat right now. Good morning I'd give him in the specific server threatening her reach but it was clearly were earning it is credible Chris Hamilton is compelling. Our intention worst you urge Americans and others not to come here. Poor American citizens in particular we're working on their reason parents aren't individual artist reasons to assist and you're getting to the airport is safe and secure manner. Being part of these huge crowds remain. Romney needs entrances to the recordings news dangerous. We're obviously concerned and our own people. Here we have seen those crowds grow in recent days of course as this deadline for August 31 approaches. So right now today can Americans who need to get to the airport to get out of this country. On a flight out. Can they get out what is the status of evacuations. So we continued to grow worse with American citizens and getting them to your porn case through your chart points are here on 200. We're doing here aren't certainly individualized basis and smallest all or calls here from Washington learned more. I'm the last territory farmers you're so far we've got people all hours here. Are European this year old church heart and through space center greet wording go what to look forward to respect. I answer those who need help and assistance to provide. Assistance if that is what we're meets the difference. An enabling them to get around the country. The secretary of state has said that their 15100. Some odd Americans left in that American citizens left in the country. If they can not make it to that airport today or over the next few hours WB's in helicopters to a vacuum and evacuate them at other points in Kabul. Well sega's Dreamcast and reportedly abused her numerous archery. Class to graduate to get people just get back to reach into your reporting on the he shouldn't. Obviously our operating Kabul and the city of Kabul presents in particular challenges. Are primarily through suggested literally years to work on an individualized basis to advise people exact word cougar arsenic brings to get here. There are seen brings to grow up to receive rings arsons near port. And you're dealing no reason we turn to solitary. Sir there are reports this morning that US evacuations will end in 36 hours is that the case or will you continue to evacuate people up until that very last minute before the clock strikes September 1. I don't want to give us some big time mind we will do as much as we are synutra dubious many all of this you possibly her first martyrs we speak Aaron. While various nutrition security it's provided for us he didn't happen no less important. For that shortly travelers themselves. Provided by US tortured worsens. Servicer measuring no you share this concern for our Afghan allies in there is growing concern for their safety rate now they have put their lives lives on the line. To help our country they are in grave danger facing threats from the Taliban there lives are in danger. How will they get out of this country if there is no American military presence there to protect them. Well I think there aren't even near terrorists who. You are asking your partners and friends in this country's armed street Bernard sector over 200000 people. Iraq and Vietnam this country over the course Morris than ten days herself. Which is our precedent we wouldn't be in world history. Our our primary so listen I'll be juror on this is there an American citizens that's the charge from president Biden. I think what we've been working on most aggressive when. Now we have also worked very aggressively tune piano to facility near graduation and Carlos nationals from European and other countries. Or worse here. To mirror to facilitate the evacuation of those who works for us. I can see the smallest those who don't work force the so called special and record music who. Each of those prisoners are big challenges. Our effort and resource targeting and most. And most and are rumors that we possibly in our special attentions murder sentence. And I thinks is Cecilia and ambassador Wilson for that interview. Let's turn now to the latest on the Kobe crisis across the country more than 100000 people are currently hospitalized due to covic nineteen though most in seven months. ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest on our fight against this pandemic. Grim news this morning in Florida the state reaching a record high number of new cases reported. And in Texas medical centers like UT MB's Jennie Sealy hospital in Galveston powerful. We watched as nurses and doctors some in training at this university hospital scurry from room to room. Behind these doors some of the sickest of the sick fighting to brief. Fighting for their lives for our. The battles being waged here moving even the most seasoned medical professionals who seem at all. They thought they had for once finally seen the end of cope with but then he came roaring back with a vengeance. It is day hair on fire. Time in nice to use. This time they say it seems far worst them before they're definitely thicker this time. That's what we're seeing and it's scary it's scary as an Ecstasy at your earliest there are people who. I don't believe this is so. This is real and I say everyday I wish those people could take a walk through these units and seen these patients are going through. And the patients just keep coming off two thirds of the people being treated in this icu ward on ventilator is an all but one are unvaccinated. It is the chilling reality playing out beyond just this hospital right now more than a 100000 people were being treated for called it in medical centers around the nation. The highest number of people hospitalized in seven months here in Galveston Sarah per card is hoping her 29 year old husband Jacob will pull through. The parents of two young children opted not to get vaccinated fearing side effect. Sometimes you can get over it seat for quick like I got over it within three days fall he got the. Words that it and it is the thought of losing more lines that at times is too much. It leaves some to compartmentalize their thoughts. And instead focus only on the mission. I try not to think about patients and their families and what they're really like its people anymore. Because if I think about it too much I wouldn't come to work. An interior that gives you a sense of the emotional tolls this is taking on the medical staff here at this hospital. That's out Janie C Lee you Tim b.'s Jennie Sealy hospital here in Galveston and really across the country. And what is so frustrating for a lot of the doctors and nurses is the fact that 91% of the patients in this region in southeast Texas were being treated for co bit. Are unvaccinated. And one doctor told me that it is it's chaotic inside the hospital behind me that. How the patients are unpredictable. A one moment they look great. And the next they're Don. Mark store to flee tough story to tell we appreciate you there from Galveston and as we heard and Marcus is peace the vast majority of Kobe patients. In the hospital are unvaccinated. In Alabama at just 37% of residents have been fully vaccinated it's the lowest rate in the country. But the remote I incorporated community of canola Alabama is 94%. Vaccinated. Despite the closest vaccination center being. At least thirty minutes I would drive away. So Weiss at making such a change their tort the Oliver joining me now she in the county commissioner. Actually organize pop up vaccination center she has now helped 340. People there get vaccinated. Dorsey we were all talking about you yesterday when we were looking at these numbers and we can order we did it we could not wait to talk to you you are amazing you know that you are a hero in that down. Ear we'll tell us first call about canola a lot of us had to take a look at the Mac configured exactly where it is it's a special community describe it Tillis. I'm finale is shop. And out rule taboo. About bomb clout to push talent from outside gears. But I think tussle. We Sammy. Massed troops absolute. No access here we have about. Shannon some matters to Tuscaloosa that. We don't rural area but quietly you know where you all see no cracks like you are so. In Sierra Nevada Canada no everybody. That mixes dear you know. Well ever I give it. There was gonna know you now because you have been on the map by friends and so let's. Talk about this vaccination effort that you started what made you decide. To do this and padded Jill how did you even begin. But at the end yeah I always last news inaction probably frantic when Edelstein the best night he did not all of the delegates every they're not ER 89. What I he had decided to. Excellent starting fast where it would look he may issue a colony on it to pay him let him know Sears CEO. So there are great when he DA gives you chance the aircraft and AMP. Matters to you don't need it become. I just kind of keeping Curtis noted adding current current Latin always against me you know it QG inched courage and eleven hours. It's not bad at our eagle be better for UG UK and not yet. And white jagged you are. Well what why do you think they didn't want to get vaccinated what were they telling you and then what did you say in response to them. I got a lot analysts say. Actress Kate take a chance. They get enough office spirit on it being teased and I'll ask some analysts say. In just how cheeks you know and Thomas say I'll wait just a matter is he adding over that Al cannery you know. IB IB. So let me ask you this why did they believe miss Dorothy. Why was your campaign so successful. I guessed it cows are working this year all the time not don't not only because. Colleen nineteen. Who are we are already knows me. Hey you know I believe you can't compete any area. Now network ad notes however we cheery tune in enact Gallo's own economy and our concern about let me show an at bat it. This chair at taste allows so shall they can almost hear what I do and they I'll know me and Pakistan would make to get and they know actually wrap. Own so what's your message to repeat to people who may be watching our interview right now and they're still has it sent. To get the vaccine what do you say to them because ups they what I assure you up but. I did this dizzying it cedars. Am I encouraging. It fascinating account ego be better for you begin fascinating. And not to you bats and I can't get dizzy a lot of this game. I know I used a year. I don't take it changed goal here and it fascinated me how you'd be better for you and your program. But you let mr. earthy you have put the Enola on the map we love you and appreciate what you're doing thank you so much for Colin with us this morning appreciate you direct the Oliver. Team you bet. Our aside about those wildfires now that are tearing through the west more than ninety fires are burning in the region now spreading dangerous smoke ash and causing air quality alerts in six states Matt Gutman. She is in Fontana California. With more on the race to. Put a mall out. Overnight multiple few flyers excluding across California norte that sound. Just outside of Los Angeles this brush fire engulfing a fifteen freeway you can smoke. Flames roaring up mountainsides in in this valley leaping ports homes. Residency trying to put the mound with eight trickle oval Gordon hopes helicopters and air tankers beating the fire back. Twelve structures damaged or destroyed as the fire continued to shore heels. I hadn't seen huddling as smoke and embers world north of Sacramento with a Bennett fire prompting evacuations overnight. Bad as the Dixie fire continues to burn. The burn scar largest single player in California history now nearly as large as this feet of Rhode Island. This morning there are nearly 100 wildfires burning. Across the west this fires burning so many different places and learn what is yeah. Since they're just letting it burn out in this buyers are casting me slam with smoke. Vacationers like Phil way antique fleeing smoked long destinations like Lake Tahoe it's just look like Armageddon. It was terrible. Take yours is incredible watching this fire here Fontana explode yesterday roaring up mountainsides obviously. Torching structures like this twelve structures destroyed including four homes. Previous sense of how hot these things burn its. Many hours later takes a long time to put up these flames but. You know you can basically. Pulverize breaks. With nothing that's how hot these fires burned. And this is just one of the sixteen wildfires burning in the region in the you know we talked about this smoke and air quality across the west in the peace. That is going to affect millions of people not just in the west but is that slab of smoke moves eastward. People they're going to be affected as well. Temperatures here are set to top a hundred agrees to date making fighting these fires that much more difficult. And we're just at the very beginning. Of fire season specifically here in California which can last through December so. It's can be very long few months ahead Iraq. We have grown up in California and I've watched it right and wrong there with you Matt will up follower thing happening out of Fontana and elsewhere thank you so much. Well coming up breaking the glass ceiling is 20/20 one it's women's equality day. We're taken a look at an industry. Recording continue to break barriers the everyday fight for diversity gender equality and ownership. Within global travel agencies. Gap they'll fly here to us in just a moment. And welcome back you're watching ABC news live and today is international dog day more than ninety dogs from the American Kennel Club. Are actually competing in a variety of dog action sports for a special event and today Norman has the story for us. Oh. ESPN and American kennel club's bark in the park featuring overnight Indy dogs competing across four different challenges but killing eight. Live ball we've full and dock diving. Meet via index part of team mast maniacs in the fly ball course of really styled race we're fort dogs will jump over hurdles for treatment tennis golf before hurtling on the back for the next jobs ago. Eleven year old Finley an eight year old growing and say they love their teammates cheering the mind. You don't even know what's happening again slaying down. It's like a drag race. These canines are written to raise their roots I'm looking pricing and variety of different dogs just be stars you know you're gonna see some dots that you wouldn't expect cable did so I. Where do we all that you're gonna be amazing in this creek is makes Geller added jealousy. There are just as happy as ever gonna feel good watching us there's more will prevail Greta through maybe dogs can also remember trying in her. You be seated hit them and their way to get them ready ready a five year old Labrador Retriever. Will leave through planning for polls through the tunnel and back in the youthful talent. For renting his competitors don't practicing before hand thank you messed up on the course he would now no better way begin with the. There's always varies choices you can take your dog and how to run the ports. But on his scorching hot bait. There's one count these kids can't wait to do. Who range in the dolls. Perfect man for the rather than the dot but I will. Doctor I think we're these dogs who ride down memory of it being measured for how far. Rocks at twentieth Portland. Frightened the cats did poorly their motor rose in the air if you think that like an airplane today hit the water and then they get our. Took that first impact of the water that we judge will always does but gave him. Because that most common five top dog. Her car stopped at third to a half year old squeegee. This Border Collie just couldn't wait to die bid made. There he was six months he had a lot of drive toward he would be that he actually went right off. And that does it this newscast and you're Phillips in for Diane miss Saito thank you so much for joining us and remember ABC news live is here. For you all day with the latest news contacted analysis we'll see it right back here at the top of the hour but first. Billy Alice's love letter to Los Angeles and honoring heroes the Harlem. Health fighter Nightline starts right now.

