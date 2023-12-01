ABC News Live: Fighting resumes in Gaza after cease-fire

Israel is launching a series of retaliatory airstrikes into southern Gaza, warning residents to leave certain areas, after Israel accused Hamas of violating their weeklong truce.

December 1, 2023

