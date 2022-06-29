ABC NEWS LIVE: Intense rainfall causes flash flooding in Texas

Plus, at least eight fraternities sever ties with USC over new safety rules and an officer is expected to plead guilty to charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live