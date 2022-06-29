ABC News Live: Leader of al-Qaeda killed in drone strike

Plus, disastrous weather sweeps the nation, with the McKinney Fire in California killing two and catastrophic flooding in Kentucky killing at least 37 people with hundreds still unaccounted for.

