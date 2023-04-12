ABC News Live: President Biden meets with UK prime minister in Northern Ireland

Plus, thousands are being evacuated in Indiana after a massive fire at a recycling plant, and the latest inflation report shows prices are still high but slowly cooling off.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live