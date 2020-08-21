Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 20, 2020

The lady may. The 150 foot mega vessel in the Long Island Sound where Steve Manning was arrested today. Former trump advise are staunch anti global is taken into custody on a Chinese billionaire's yacht where he's been living. Pleading not guilty to charges he defrauded donors in a war. While campaign. Joseph Biden's big night after multiple White House run spanning decades. The former vice president set to accept the democratic party's nomination for president. I'm actually laser in on president trouble now actually selling himself at critical stage of the tour. Republicans have their say. California's wild fire and emergency turns deadly chopper goes down of the flames from thousands trying to evacuate. Take him behind the scenes have a fire fights affected by the pandemic and the even bigger concern. That every year I have a the law. Are spread like. It's wholly crisis in more than fine and a half million cases in the US schools struggling to stick to back to school plans. Major colleges and universities condemning even suspending some students from party. Critic of Russian leader Vladimir Putin now in a coma possibly poisoned becoming ill during a flight forcing an emergency landing. Confronting history African American mayor of the former capital of the confederacy. And his bowl. Life threatening move to take down monuments in his city when I remove those monuments and the old politics and no it never crossed my mind. And into tropical systems off the coast posing a potential double threat of storms. Good evening everyone I'm Lindsey. Davis thanks so much for streaming with us we'll get to the arrest of president trumps former campaign manager shortly but we begin tonight. With the final night of the Democratic National Convention. Biden's former boss president Barack Obama made an impassioned plea to vote trump out saying our democracy is its state. Biden's running mate in her historic speech said she knows a predator when she sees what. But tonight Joseph Biden we'll have to make the case for himself trying to convince voters why he should replace president trump. And go to the White House it's the biggest speech of his career and the president is already fighting back our Mary Bruce leads us off. Tonight Joseph Friday just hours away from giving the most important political speech of his light our cameras spotting him checking out the stage. Biden has been trying to give this speech for more than thirty years through three runs at the White House. It will be a surreal scene speaking before a virtually empty room abide and is expected to highlight his own personal story of loss and resilience his campaign highlighting his work on behalf of American families it. Matters that you have in your mind it's Stanley that you're trying to reach the neighborhood that you are trying to reach the people. Whose lives are effected by what you do. Democrats have spent the last three days arguing the president is threatening American democracy and undermining this election there hoping to make it as hard as possible. For you to vote. And to convince you that your vote does not matter to not to let them take away your power. Do not let them take away your democracy. Hillary Clinton presenting herself as a cautionary tale warning Democrats not to take anything for granted. Geo and Connell can win by three million votes and still lose take it for me. So we need numbers overwhelming. So trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory. Biden's running mate says she's ready for the fight I thought against transnational criminal organizations. I took on the biggest banks and helped take down one of the biggest for profit colleges. I know a predator when I see one. President trump today counter programming in Pennsylvania stopping for pizza. Since selling assets thinks he didn't Wear a mask though Pennsylvania health authorities say they should be worn in restaurants. Earlier he ripped into his rival at a rally just outside of Biden's hometown of Scranton I think you people know better than I do. Pennsylvania. He abandoned swear. He would see every short credit time. Mary Lewis joins us now from Wilmington Delaware big night for Joseph Biden Stephen preparing for today and also campaign saying that he needs to accomplish tonight. Well the campaign is quick to point out that may say Joseph Biden has really been preparing for this speech for this moment. Throughout his entire career and this will be in many ways his best chance. To make his case before they nation because of the pandemic. Joseph Biden has been forced to campaign largely behind closed doors now here they just a few hours he will step up for the cameras. An outline his vision. For the future one of the challenges here is that still play. I have to make this moment not just about why he opposes president trump but also what school plans to do differently going forward you're going to hear a lot about. Joseph Biden a man and a family man the challenges he is over comment. In his life all of the loss and resilience. In his past and it's also a chance for him to showcase that that empathetic side that he is known so well for registered to try and connect with Americans not just for Democrats but with all Americans Lindsay. Apparently a former governor of Virginia asked him how and even preparing for tonight's appearance and he said. In my hands where my entire life and apparently tonight is really going to be a family affair right Mary. It made you are going to be hearing throughout the night. Snippets prerecorded video from his beloved grandchildren who he talks about so much and it's going to be a big focus on how Joseph fighting came to this decision the moment that the family had that family needing. Where he decided he would in fact Rhonda in this campaign it. Head of course and introducing him before this big speech we've learned will be video of his three children you're going to be hearing from Hunter Biden from his daughter Ashley Biden. And the words of his late son vowel. It was one of his last wishes before he passed away was encouraging his father to launch this campaign will be a moment about where things come full circle Lindsay. Mary Bruce thanks so much we'll check back in with you later tonight. And we're joined now by New Mexico governor Michelle Wuhan Grisham who spoke at a convention last night focused on responding to the threat of climate change take a listen. We know time is running out to save our planet. We have the chance this November and two extra financial crises. The trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents. Governor we thank you so much for joining us and you focus your remarks on the need for investments in tackling the climate crisis that. Also to create jobs for the head Biden's transition team former senator Ted Kaufman told the Wall Street Journal this weekend like to quote. I do not think it would be a big increase in federal spending because I think basically. When we get in the pantry is going to be bear we're gonna have limited funds to do what we're going to do you do Greenwood bad and if he wins. Any concerns of the Biden administration won't be able to make massive investments in things like. Clean energy and green jobs especially if Republicans still have control of the senate. Well. Ellis to the last part first Lindsay in thank you for having me on its we have Republicans won control of the Shannon. I using GAAP presents a challenge and we know that this administration. That's caused this economic crisis might not tackling Kobe fish in a uniform. Science based way. And that the debt the federal debt in the national deficit when the national debt and the other federal deficit I apologize. Are extremely critical issues to confer however. The infrastructure. Is the kind of investment that has immediate returns to the federal government anti state government. We're all going to be hungry for a partnership and usually want to build a credible successful. Economic future for this country. Future is in renewable energy so I think there's going to be an appetite and even in the twelve presidency there's any congressional appetite for infrastructure spending. We just can't get a deal because I don't think the president certainly interested in investing in America is only interested in. That investment somehow benefits him directly of course tonight we're gonna hear from. Vice President Biden and there's this criticism of the convention hasn't discussed announce specifics on the agenda of one of didn't Biden administration would do what it would look like did you. I need to do more now to. Well and it yeah. I actually like dealing. That one dewine you're talking directly to me. I think that the majority of it she noted types speakers have really done and I feel like they're sitting with me had he'd in my kitchen table or in my living room he is very effective at and you know we're all grieving. Americans agree to. That we lost family members or we got very sick family members related decoded parents are grieving that they don't how quick they can count on public education system that can deal with education. During a pandemic. I think we all wanna know the only businesses of their lawns they wanna know that compassion. And that C by iPad degree. And I build myself back rate with a low of caring compassion of the Stanley huge federal government cheers and value. And federal government that cares about you can actually deliver for you should bin I don't know if you're an opportunity for him. Just talk about a multitude of things he wants to do including I'll go right to climate it. Change and then to somewhere else. We are leading New Mexico I'm very proud of that we know that our rural communities and we are a minority majority state every community. Wright has Hispanics and other communities of color toward distant franchise and dis should be image. By environmental issues and lack of investment in a new economy he needs to talk about again which he needs to talk about investing in education which he needs to talk about the American dream should have already been available for every community of color. And he needs to talk about how these economic investments really get to working families and protect them including health care access and reduction of health care costs too windy does. She gives surrogates like me an opportunity a platform to do more in these communities looking it's all different in the code in world no campaign she has really thought about how they can connect individual voters. This is his chance to open their eyes open the door and then high and other surrogates we need to get to these relationships. In our states and surrounding states. To make sure that we deliver for Joseph Biden and senator Kemal Harris and that's exactly what I intend to do that we are back. Powerful testimony last night from an eleven year old and Florida whose mother was deported but feel that there's been. Greg Little focus on immigration issues in this convention any criticism also of an overall lack of Latino representation would you agree with that criticism and and what is abiding campaign need to do differently in order to reach out to Latino voters. Well I I agree that this shortened DNC convention and my good friend secretary Leon pastor is saying pretty critical that we we should've thought about getting all of it in in the condensed time. That's an easy criticism I'm not picking on Leon he's amazing. But it's an easy criticism of the line just the DNC and again in a code world you don't come all these opportunities. I have not seen any campaign do enough in any kind tax. It's really reach Latino and Hispanic voters and immigration is a top issue to take on and I do want and expect. This administration's gonna be very clear that Biden here's administration and in this speech tonight and beyond. You're talking about duck and protecting. Our families who no really no other country other than this morning at their own. They serve this country they're veterans they're entrepreneurs. And small business owners we also know the immigration reform. Brings in at least a trillion dollars right in of the federal and state economies it makes no sense and family separation. He's not gone and that trauma that this country has inflicted on those families feel like no we want it to legally immigrate here. How we are taking care of the crises that are happening time in our central and south American countries we must do a better job and again. Between now and November let's see how much we get to ninety and let's make sure that. All of us they care about hiding a brand new opportunity and the White House that we're talking about these issues this is not a country. That's cool. His senior White House says she's cruelty. As their effort in all policies. We should all be done without an I firmly believed she Hispanic families Latino families minority families in communities all across this country. Human sharing this. Equity. C and a real opportunity to achieve the American dream. That includes immigration reform. Governor Michelle will congress should we thank you so much for your time appreciate you coming on the show tonight. Shake agreements Lindy. Turning now to the indictment of Steve van and one of president trumps former top advisors federal prosecutors accused Bannon and three others of raising more than 25 million dollars as part. To construct part of the southern border Wallin and using some of that money for personal expenses. The former child campaign chair and White House strategist was arrested today on a 35 million dollar yacht off the coast of Connecticut. So where does that case stand and what's the president saying about all this our chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has the very latest. Today the man who ran pressure to Trump's presidential campaign and served as his chief strategist in the White House. Was arrested off the coast of Connecticut on this 28 million dollar yacht owned by an exiled Chinese billionaire. And charged with money laundering and fraud Steve battered and three others are accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of people. By personally profiting off a scheme to raise money to help build president trumps border wall. That won't. Bill that now. With a group called we build the wall. And and in the others raised 25 million dollars promising to build a section of the walled themselves they see that this is a way. That they can take action to actually Dino to make happen a physical barrier on the southern border in support president trump and and what present from trying to. The group promised donors a brick in the wall with their names on them here are gonna last forever burger -- well the project was started by Brian coal forge an air force vet who lost three limbs in Iraq. And fund raising pitches he insisted every penny raised. Would go to the wall 100% of your money goes towards the wall it's not going to line solace pocket I'm taking zero dollars or the salary. No compensation. But the indictment alleges call flush spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on home renovations payments toward a vote. A luxury SUV a golf cart jewelry cosmetic surgery but personal tax payments and credit card debt. Ended banner himself used hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for his own personal expenses. President trump today downplayed his connections to ban in Hui fired three years ago I feel very badly I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time the president said he never liked the build a wall campaign by didn't like when I read about it I didn't like it. I took this is for government this is in for private people. And it sounded to me like show boating but the president's son Donald Trump junior promoted the project at an event last year. Saying it's exactly the kind of thing the private sector should be doing. This is private enterprise is at its finest doing it better faster cheaper. Than anything else face and what you guys are doing it's pretty amazing. In a statement today Donald Trump junior said that other than the speech he never supported the project and said if the allegations are true. Quote the group deserves to be held accountable. And Jon Karl joins us now see where does Ben and at this moment and it what's next in the case. Bandit has been released on five million dollars bail but his travel is restricted to the new York and Washington areas. And Lindsay he is not allowed to fly on private jets or travel on private yachts. By bizarre case will go for as you saw he has. Bob pleaded not guilty up presumably he will fight these charges and we heard president trying to downplay his ties to abandon but he is now the latest in L long list of people connected to the president to face charges. But it's really quite a list people very. Close to the president includes of course his personal lawyer Michael Cohen his former campaign chairman. Bob Mann afford it also includes his original political advisor Roger Stone is national security advisor. Michael Flynn by U golf save includes the very first member of congress. Who endorsed him mark congressman Collins. So it's a long. List of people who served in very. Very important positions for president trump or who support him very early on who now face or have faced criminal charges Jonathan Karl thanks so much. Of the tax returns as part of its investigation into. Hush money payments to stormy Daniels. And a Supreme Court did rule a state investigation can go forward today the president predicted these efforts would end up back in the Supreme Court who called adult. A witch hunt. Turning now to the fast moving wildfires in California tonight governor Newsom has had to cancel planned appearance of the DNC as the fires rage across a state. The inferno is destroying many homes and threatening tens of thousands more. The flames taking the lives of two firefighters on the front lines and tonight their fellow firefighters continuing the fight to save lives. And livelihoods are cleans and Dell is in Napa county. Tonight homes fully engulfed in flames more families forced to flee. The lightning stoke fires across California take more lives. Power company PG and he reporting today that one of their workers helping fire crews fight the blazes. It was found unconscious in his vehicle and later died the death comes after chopper pilot Michael 48 died fighting a different fire his helicopter crashed in Fresno county yesterday. The telling you lightning complex fire has scorched over 130000. Acres in just two days in an area four times the size of San Francisco. And forced more than 20000. From their homes. Some like Scott Kerschner stake to fight. Just trying to save the houses lives. Father in law's houses down there on head and neck and. We met Lynn borrow at a roadblock she evacuated in a hurry and forgot her insulin. Good night it happened and her head and after a two hour wait they finally letter back home but just for a few minutes compared thankful they let us command. Saint Helena hospital in Napa county forced to evacuate patients and Travis Air Force Base ordered all nonessential personnel to get out as well. Farther south new evacuations near Santa Cruz in the C easy you lightning complex fire explodes there burning homes. Tonight visitors and tourists and hotels are being asked to leave the county to make room for fire evacuees. Our thanks to Clayton for that we'll have much more in our next half hour on how the heat and the virus are making this season's firefight especially difficult. And now as we near the peak hurricane season all on as a on the tropics and on and dual tropical threat to storm systems making their way through the Caribbean. Before potentially impacting different parts of the US coast rob. Marciano has the latest on these storms and the fire threat this. Palin's he lots to talk about the tropics getting very active and he just won't let up. And the fires not getting much better because of it in the west excessive heat warnings now have been extended for another day in Southern California take a look at this map a Los Angeles adventure counties included the back towards vague Vegas Phoenix. You're back into the hot zone. Not as much lightning. As in the past couple days and it's only good news here but and other data some potentially record breaking news. Hard to drop which we got three potential tropical storm is that. Its first two are the ones were most worried about TD fourteen T thirteen let's go over number thirteen that's likely to be the next one. And how could be a stronger one of its U. Not a whole lot of certainly was forecast but it brings it that tropical storm strength here over the weekend and somewhere north of the Dominican Republic maybe to Turks and caicos Bahamas somewhere around South Florida on Monday may be in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Could go north into the Carolinas. On Tuesday at very low confidence in this we should have a a better handle on it. Tomorrow I TV fourteen in the western Caribbean expression that you can be hit the Yucatan and with some way shape or form here in the next two days. And then reemerged in the Gulf of Mexico which is always dangerous as you know. Potentially as a strong case tropical storm or maybe a hurricane. Into Texas or Louisiana. Sometime during the day on Tuesday so you know it's a time to be seen things we could potentially have. Two tropical storms yen or hurricanes. Hit in the US at roughly the same time that would be a historic event. And that's something more not looking for. We're hoping for something less a story that's for sure when he we'll keep you posted can be watching this hour by hour for the next five days frenzy. So I certainly don't wanna make history with that 12 punch okay thanks rob and now to our battered job market and economy a focus of attack by Democrats making their case this week to American voters. After some recent declines in jobless claims today we learned that another one point one million Americans applied for new unemployment relief. In just one week this was worse than economists had predicted and makes it the 22 straight week of historically high unemployment claims. Not a sudden somewhat encouraging news on the cove in front new cases are down from a week ago just in time as more students are heading back to school. Images like these though at Syracuse University shows students and a large party and they are drawing anger. A school says they could force all students to leave campus and study from home. But the bigger concern now a new study shows it schoolchildren could be silenced writers of the disease and have higher levels of the virus in their Airways and sick adults. A troubling development has the death toll continues to rise it's now at more than 174000. Lives lost she doesn't Sonny has the latest. At Notre Dame and Indiana with a football team means everything to this school today they announced that five of their players tested positive for Covert nineteen along with 75 other students they now have more than 300. Confirmed cases. And students are now having to live with new restrictions. It's classes uses who's doing. It especially sugars. I sort parents health officials say this is part of the problem parties like this one under investigation. At Syracuse University. This junior at the University of Michigan were more than a dozen students have tested positive. Once her classmates to do better choices will have. Repercussions at Purdue today school administrators say they're not kidding and suspended 36 students. Who were party just last night. At the university of Kansas State just connected 89 new cases to Greek houses on campus I'm. Pretty anxious honestly. I have. Really bad asthma there's a study out tonight that says many of the nation's schoolchildren could be quote silence Brothers of the disease in that many children. With cope it nineteen who have no symptoms. Can have higher levels of the virus in their Airways and sick adults were hospitalized and I see news there are also a new guidelines that school should only reopened classrooms. In areas where positive test results are less than 5%. Parents now have this tool on line to check on their schools only a couple dozen. 750 challenge that we try. Each week's would meet those criteria today and the nation's second largest school system and Los Angeles remote learning started this morning. But there's a nationwide short it took a laptops and devices that schools need. I'm still working from home as well so it's kind of hard for me to try to where it can try to get that iPad working as well we had Iran backed up to his school and they try to fix it unfortunately didn't work so here we are. Lots of frustrated parents for shore for more now let's bring in Steve Rosen sunny NN's Steve tonight. We heard from a government advisor on timing for a possible vaccine. What we all know vaccine of course could help solve a lot of these problems in the chief advisor to operation warp speed to the government's. Program to speed this vaccine along has come out now saying that. Based on what their C it's entirely possible we won't see a back seat widely available. To most Americans until as late as next. That's not what people of course want to hear. It's not an all in with so many schools now going virtual there's concern over a growing achievement gap a woman talking about that worry about that for awhile now. But there is an achievement gap and I'll tell you speaking personally I'm a very good friend in town here was a principal at a great school who was telling me that. They normally see a slide in learning in the summer during a regular school year so that's about a fifteen to 20% slide in learning. That's life is expected to continue. With students working at home remotely. While you're keeping students safe it doesn't replace in person instruction we all know that if you can do it safely it's best for children. To be in school there's also another issue school districts across the country who are trying to teach students remotely are dealing with the shortage. On lap tops and other equipment. Then they need and then this sordid Jordan desert technology desert is greater demand for and black and brown communities and families. We don't have access to high pads and laptops where they can connect and learn remotely on their home. Gadgets adding insult to injury Harris Steve some summing thanks so much. And when we come back America's leading infectious disease expert Anthony found she is undergoing surgery we'll explain why. The baseball announcer caught on a hot Mike making an anti gay slur and what happened next. And Vladimir Putin's biggest political threat possibly poisoned the plane he was on forced to land. Now he's in a coma and stay with us. Tonight two men have been arrested and the search is on for a third after that disturbing incident caught on camera three chance gender women attacked in Hollywood. While witnesses did absolutely nothing. An initial 26 minute video created a social media firestorm they were harassed attacked in one of them was robbed. According to the most recent FBI data released hate crimes directed at transgender individuals increased. 42%. In one year the victims say that if they were not transgender bystanders. Would have stepped in to help. Turning now overseas is a leading opposition figure in Russia elect saying of Olney is one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics. And is that a threat to his tight hold on power but tonight. After what seemed like a routine trip to Siberia he's now in critical condition and fighting for his life his aides are desperate to get him out of Russia after they claimed she was poisoned. In panel has more. Tonight's Russia's best known opposition leader and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin. In intensive care in a coma amid allegations he's being poisoned. Alexei and have only suddenly felt a little on the flight to Moscow you can hear a painful loan wow. Other passengers building just after the plane makes an emergency landing in Siberia. And if only then rushed to the hospital where he was puts on a ventilator his spokeswoman saying abounding was poisoned perhaps in a cup of tea he drank this morning although the hospital isn't com filming this. Yeah. The boundaries a major thorn in the side at the Kremlin. And Vladimir Putin post and leading anti Kremlin demonstrations. He's been beaten up arrested and attacked multiple times and even hospitalized beat all again with suspected poisoning. A number of Putin opponents of being poisoned in the past famously this script piles and England's two years ago. And Alexander live opinion co in 2006. Who died after being poisoned. The Kremlin's always denied involvement. In panel joins us now as you reported in this is the second time he may have been poisoned but explain or viewers just. How big of a figure in about Leon's. Bombing he shoots here is in some senses the public figure head to all of the opposition. He's often seen a protest marches. They'll just an opposition. Harassed count that out only opposition protest. So he is an important figure and for this to happen in such a public way we'll send shockwaves across Russia. And you mention also that his aides want him out of Russia what's the latest on the. Yeah that's why said that desperate trying get into your of the medical treatment chancellor Merkel of Germany and present macro on the fronts of both all put down facility they say that they will provide medical camp full of our only that we leave and offer him some form of asylum although I think is very unlikely that he would won't last. So that desperate to get him out. Also a German nonprofit that is dumbest people with people who is suspected of being victims a potentially poisoning by the Kremlin suddenly poisoning have got them out of the country medical treatment say the meg gonna fly a plane overnight trying gets him out but so far Russian hospital authorities are refusing to let him leave. And Ian well we having your also in Lithuania right now where the opposition leader in Belarus is hiding out as a man known as Europe's last dictator struggles to hold on is the EU pressure campaign having any effect. I mean so foam malts I think there's a sense of disappointments in the opposition camp with the EU didn't go for that it didn't rejects the results of the election. It didn't rejects the continued presidency. In the six to in my mind tat. A president Lucas Shiancoe. Spent Lama ticket no sky we went see the people today they were insistent that what they wants his support from Washington the one president trump to speak how much more strongly they also want congress to lacked. They're desperate for some kind of Prussia. That either they recognize his transition council that sets up an and set. Into negotiations although will be more from more meaningful consequences than the kind it was seen issued by the European Union. I'm threatened by the United States at the moment they're talking about moral position rallies a big one this weekend. Continued Prussia. President of the moment Lukashenko he may will be feeling the pressure put a semi known enough to make him ago. Certainly that pressure though not letting up in panel thanks so much for your reporting. Still ahead here on prime earlier were reported on the fires ravaging northern California later in the show we'll take you inside the fight. Veteran firefighters say they never faced such extreme conditions and on top of wall map. Coleman's. The plan to release hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys in the major concerns. Plus Joseph Biden a few hours will make the biggest speech of his life but he's no stranger to conventions. How many is intended though that might actually surprise you. But first our tweet of the day it's national radio day and the US holocaust memorial reminds us of how one program that influenced and frank. To chronicle her story. So that we would never forget. Welcome back everybody we are of course just moments away from former vice president Joseph Biden's big night when he'll finally accept his party's nomination for president tonight. British take a look back binding numbers and how provide in this unique convention has been decades in the making by and has attended twelve. Democratic national conventions over 48 years this is the only one that's been primarily virtual. My hands first convention was back in 1972 in Miami which she attended in an unofficial capacity during his first senate run. That here at age 29 Biden became the sixth youngest person ever elected to US senate where he served. For 36 years 1988. Was the only convention and Biden has missed because he was recovering from surgery. As Vice President Biden spoke at the 2012 and also 2016. Conventions. Biden has made three presidential runs but only one time tonight does he accept the democratic party's nomination for president. At age 77 if he wins a November Biden will become the oldest person ever elected president of the United States. And it would culminate nearly half a century. In public life. Still lots to get you here on time the major multi hundred million dollar settlement announced because of the flag of the water crisis. Had a conversation with a black millennial mayor who put his career on the line in the former capital of the confederacy to buck tradition at remove statues in his city's. But first here are some of the trending stories on abcnews.com. From. A not guilty pleas from Steve man and president Johnson former chief strategist is charged with ripping off donors and an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall. Yeah. And it was released on five million dollars bail secured by more than a million dollars in assets but prosecutors say being in the former campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Peter Forsberg right cold logic and two others tightening over a million dollars from the accounts from using some of it for personal expenses Pena hundreds of thousands of called botched up fund a lavish lives. I don't know nothing about the project go to that I didn't like when I read about it I didn't like it I feel very badly I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time. While Democratic Convention Joseph Biden will attend but the first relief centers. Each preceding the party's nomination to be the next president of the United States we're gonna win this battle from the soul of America. Bill our nation better plus. More. Tonight's theme will be America's promise and by is expected to lay out his vision to unite the country stumping voters have frequently heard from entering the campaign. The democratic party's coming together. Doctor Anthony now she back in the news London not about the corona virus. The nation's top infectious disease specialist is recovering from outpatient surgery to removal follow from his vocal horn. The condition can cause coarseness and can be caused from a little for using one's voice as we have a way of doing it was do we care about seeking full share of Archie signature wrap. Could be attributed to his nonstop media appearances and an interview counties that he's leaving the problem again while recovering from the flu in December saying the only way to make it better goal is to avoid talking about quotes or that's not in the cards right now Garcia sent me resting at home. This Cincinnati Reds suspended an announcer for using an anti gay slur on air yeah yeah. Thom Brennaman suspended indefinitely. After making a homophobic slur on a hot Mike Brennan and later making an on air apology. Topic comment earlier tonight. I guess. Went on over the years and I deeply. Shame at the bottom in my heart I'm so very very sorry. Sears driving deep look feel like Marciano CBO. Interrupting that apology to cool all the home run on the field I don't know I'm be put on the sunset again. Brennan and leaving to boos after the apology replaced mean game by another announcer the red suspending Brennaman shortly thereafter. The state of Michigan has reached a 600 million dollar settlement of lawsuits. With residents of win Michigan do over of lead tainted water specifics about how much money impacted reds. Students will receive has not been announced. The agreement still needs to be formalized. At first glance it sounds like a nightmare come plan to release 750 million mosquitoes into the Florida Keys. But these have been genetically modified its intended to stop this horrendous several deadly diseases sleek Z girl named OX 5034. And mosquito has been engineered to produce the mailbox or bring that died before growing large enough to spread disease. The pilot program is controversial among residents and environmental advocacy groups the EPA and local authorities gave final approval Libyans accept her rulings over the next two years. Its. While hundreds of fires burn across the west tonight there is great concern that between extremes heat in a pandemic. Firefighters are overwhelmed their their hands are full of this time however the threat of climate change seems to be posing the biggest long term danger in the fight against the flames. And I will car jumped into action was firefighters on the front lines. And has this closer look. As buyers are scorching California veteran firefighters say they've never seen such extreme conditions. In recent years wins this fires made him because planes but I knew the cameras are burning. Humidity levels in the bone dry brush pledged to vote California's largest fire in the State's deadliest in 2018 can't. Fires check out this tree right here. You have flames shooting hundreds of feet up into the air this entire community is brought to the ground everything here is gone. The crews battling this year's fires in both northern and Southern California. We teamed up with the Orange County fire authority to look at the conditions from the air. Yeah. The law paparazzi. Fire spread like we. She Brian Fennessy points out the dead vegetation that's dangerously dry after years of drought. This type of brush acts like jet fuel for clients and helping an initial spark to explode into an out of control fire in a matter of minutes. Beyond any. We that night. Rick this year's. Low rainfall rates here northern California anywhere from 25 to 70%. Below normal rainfall under drought conditions in all those northern California that does play a factor in the back that we've. Then in going to additional fires. Help help buyers putting a new fleet the Blackhawk helicopters called Myer fox means year. Yeah. Very up to a thousand gallons of water they have twin engines they are bigger faster and safer than their predecessors. Helicopters are helping group save homes but right now but they can only do so much of the firefighters across cedar battling both an intense heat wave nixed with the lightning strikes and a pandemic some of the fires we've been bringing in a new piece of equipment. Kids and mobile thermal imager and ask firefighters come in to base camp. They walk through this trailer that scans their body for body temperature and if they find today and increase body temperature there then brought out for further evaluation. Cal fire's in the middle hiring more than 800 new firefighters due to shortages in cruise. California normally gets help from inmates on the front lines but because prison populations are vulnerable to the virus many inmates born available this year. All are far better turn green day's work the wild left. Even handed. Billboards along. Available from. She's loved and far. Not gonna have to. It's a dangerous new reality that comes just as California's wildfire season is getting warmed up in California will car. ABC news. Our thanks to will for that report this week's Democratic Convention history to bright spotlight on the the so called racial reckoning that's happening around the country in the world. In some places and at the center of the on arrest has been Richmond Virginia the former capital of the confederacy and the site of some of the most prominent confederate statues. In the country tonight we're joined by Richmond's mayor Lavar Marcus donating youngest mayor in that city's history thanks so much for joining us tonight mayor. Lucy so in a Boldin and read a controversial move this summer he used emergency powers to order the removal of confederate statues on city land specifically those. Deadline a historic monument avenue you're now facing legal challenges as a result of that. Why did you feel so strongly this needed to be done. What's also strongly because. I believe earlier in. June. There was a young man who was trying to bring them home all monument in. The city exports this Virginia. And while bringing trying to bring down that monument the market sell off. Standard. That guy I hear slash line. At least three times a hostile. And so I did not want that to happen in my own city where are our miners are are huge shoes the Digg is I think in the country. And this area are monument avenue was the sooner a whole lot of the unrest those number were also over a hundred plus calls for service in that one area and so I thought they need to be removed right away and so on July 1. Our route goes on in his oh it will she might emerge hours as emergency management director of my seat during a student rumored. And goes back to June when protesters in your city tied ropes around an eight foot Jefferson Davis statue to pull it down. You're concerned again about everybody's safety but do you consider these people to be. Criminals. A home. We obviously do not support a law school beleaguered industry huge hot that is. How were against that the all time removing them monument. Oh before July 1. I'll what was consider initial loading his suspense. And dumb although I agree that those symbols or races these symbolize heat they they symbolize. A home. You division. I believe the right way to do that is for the government did two textainer removed from our ourselves that's exactly what. Your of course facing a tough reelection battle this time do you thinking here moved to remove confederate monuments will help or hurt your chances and you feel supported by today's Democratic Party. Oh yes I do you still supported by our Democratic Party and and I'll say no. When I remove those monuments those thought politics are never crossed my mind the thought that I had. Was thought about my grandmother who was a domestically for herself who worked in people's homes. And hearing stories from people who live in the C for a very long time is that you don't want when they were when they were little cheese there grandmothers who work on mine and avenue. As part of the help. Odd and what would dazed what my grandmother Barbara was think that the right to do was remove those symbols hate that's exactly what we get. I think for now to the City Council will agree with it and now they are permanently removed. Now you've been through three different police chief so far in your city has certainly seen its share of unrest these past few months. Is defining a police say an answer and how do you maintain public order while making seismic changes like removing century old monuments. I think re imagining that reforming the police department is this direction that we should move incident. Home. You know I just believe that we should fund the change we want to see in our police department we should on the reforms are. I don't believe that we need someone who are crucial but every nonviolent call it goes to a dot won once. This or working to create. More Kessler would call Marcus Lewis is similar struggles might be extras in mental health issue. It our officers need more training. Oddly need more training and that's all I'm uncommitted to its funding to change funding the reforms we what is your least. Tonight is of course last night in the Democratic National Convention you've been a party insider now for quite some time. Is there anything he'd like to hear tonight it hasn't been said or hasn't been given enough attention. You know I've heard a lot over the last couple days and it has been an amazing. Amazing commission Wii is truly adapted to solve this new normal because of the pandemic. I think present Obama. Me which is why every once you go to vote and why. Donald Trump was escentuals threatened to this country. Moving to fort that I think that tonight. Vice President Biden to make a case a Y cheesy individual can bring this country got. We are on our most morning all onstage. There are countries studied history I believe always in my lifetime when he someone's ass you'll be a uniter not a divider. Possible also depend on the playbook presidential system depending also the last three record years and that's a let it play book division. Mayor Sony thank you so much for your time appreciate having on. They humans and when we come back to look out for for the final night of the DNC are set to get under way in about an hour. Welcome back everybody have a dime in a nickel well for just fifteen cents you can watch a movie of one of the AMC movie theaters reopening today but the deal is just for today alone. The company is the largest movie theater chain in the world and has had its locations closed for nearly five months now. 100 locations are now opening back up but you must Wear a mask if you watch a film. And if you're wondering why just fifteen cents that's a price of admission from 100 years ago. We're of course coming up a final night of the Democratic National Convention and we'll continue our complete coverage and our powerhouse political team. Right here on ABC news live for a preview of what you can expect for tonight let's bring an ABC news political director Rick Klein. Rick so of course the big speech tonight coming from Joseph Biden officially accepting the nomination. There's a focus on his character and his experience in the previous days but what are you looking for tonight as far as his agenda. Yes interesting if you watching the first couple days of the convention you think the most urgent issue for Democrats defeating Donald Trump that actually might be cool to see a bit of a turn though toward people's lives that's what the Biden campaign has been signaling about this final night of the convention it's important to show exactly why Biden Harris policies would improve people's lives and livelihoods. At a specific. Effort to showcase the economy we're gonna have a Vice President Biden engaged in a conversation with kind of lunch bucket Democrats union workers and alike about what they can do to make their lives better. That may be key to his appeal to some of the Rust Belt states that it may be something that differentiates him from most any other national Democrats these days so they want to showcase on this last night. And after the night of women that we had last night it looks like it's guys' night tonight including several 20/20 candidates the. A lot of his former rivals night we're gonna hear from Andrew Yang indeed Cory Booker copying booed injection with with a brief speech and interestingly Michael Bloomberg who of course spent about a billion dollars trying to seek the democratic nomination that when it looked like Joseph Biden wasn't going to be the nominee. He's good to take up trying to spot taking up a few minutes right before Biden's family talking about the economy and it's notable Lindsay because it is a snapshot of where the party was at the time that it seemed like Michael Bloomberg was the savior from the did indeed the progressive wing of the Sanders and Warren wing of the party of course Biden started to consolidate support. There where Bloomberg's support but it's a controversial decision to turn to him he is still polarizing figure any billionaire is in circles like these. Eric what are we learned about how Joseph Biden's going to be introduced tonight. We all should be introduced like this it's up for their lives Lindsey Davis Guggenheim the Oscar winning director has put together. At what what that the campaign is is saying is is that a breathtaking video that showcases a couple of friendships. I'll somewhat likely ones one with Senator John McCain who's been talked about earlier this week a Republican senator from Arizona of course Republican nominee for president 2008 when a longstanding. A strong working relationship and friendship with Vice President Biden. And an Amtrak conductor Vice President Biden is of course Amtrak's most famous our regular rider as a whole train station Delaware named after him and he struck up a friendship with that with many conductors and and regulars on those trains by going back and forth from Washington DC to Wilmington every night to be with his kids it's about a two hour trip each time so. Four hours side just about every workday for decades spent on those trains up he earned the right to that station any any earned it pretty powerful friendship there were here about tonight. And lastly this convention has been so different from years past anything it's gone from a viewer perspective. And any idea there's gonna get above we're gonna get a balloon drop at the end I don't. I -- adventure without bullets and saw last night a glimpse of how the Democrats have put together a virtual stage for Connell Harris that this kind of looks like if you squint a little didn't ignore the fact that there's no people around it was like a regular stage I would expect some kind of a celebration there maybe celebration outside the arena where people are starting to to show up kind of drive in movie style. As well. I think there's been hit or miss moments on the intimacy of some of the speeches particularly thinking about Michelle Obama and Jill Biden President Obama last night I think actually I was helped by the fact there was no cheering no interruptions but Kabul Harris on the other hand. I think she had a little difficulty being in giving a traditional political speech when you don't have any of that audience feedback I'd like to also make sure that we always see that roll hall of the states. I've been craving Rhode Island column Ari. Yeah. I still haven't managed for purity but that I found it to this BO a beautiful and and frankly find Tora 57 states and territories at a time we're all of us has been a lot to a lot. Oh what we too much time inside we need to be outside more and we need to see those by the beautiful sights and sounds of America. More right people are saying they'd like to see that every four years he's Enron's we're back in prayer from the in person Rick Klein thanks so much thanks Leslie. And before we go tonight our image of the day on the heels of the final night of the Democratic Convention the Republicans are now setting up their own stage in Washington DC right near the White House. Just a few days they'll begin making their own pitch to America. And that is our show for tonight I'm about to switch set to be joined by Tom be honest and of course our powerhouse political roundtable. Stay tuned ABC news live for the final night of the Democratic National Convention. I'm Lindsey Davis thanks so much for streaming with us good night.

