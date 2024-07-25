ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 25, 2024

California wildfires force thousands to evacuate; Kamala Harris sends clear message on campaign trail; Palestinians navigate life in occupied West Bank; U.N. President details world's urgent issues.

July 25, 2024

