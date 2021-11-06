ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 10, 2021

More
California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels; Prosecutors call for innocent man’s release, but existing law prevents it; High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down
15:08 | 06/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 10, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"15:08","description":"California drought has reservoirs at critically low levels; Prosecutors call for innocent man’s release, but existing law prevents it; High-stakes cases ahead as Supreme Court term winds down","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78212697","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, June 10, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-june-10-2021-78212697"}