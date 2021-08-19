ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

More
WHO chief scientist: ‘There isn’t enough evidence now to tell us who needs the boosters’; Extreme fire danger in California; R. Kelly prosecutor: ‘This case is about a predator’
16:25 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"16:25","description":"WHO chief scientist: ‘There isn’t enough evidence now to tell us who needs the boosters’; Extreme fire danger in California; R. Kelly prosecutor: ‘This case is about a predator’ ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79530988","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, August 18, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-august-18-2021-79530988"}