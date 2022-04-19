ABC News Live: Russian forces strike high-rise apartment tower in Kyiv

Plus, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is back home after nearly 3 years in a Russian prison, and the CDC has issued a nationwide alert about a global hepatitis outbreak.

