ABC News Live: Simone Biles speaks out after returning to win bronze in Tokyo

More
Plus, a new warning over RSV, which has symptoms similar to COVID-19, and vaccination rates are on the rise.
29:19 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: Simone Biles speaks out after returning to win bronze in Tokyo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:19","description":"Plus, a new warning over RSV, which has symptoms similar to COVID-19, and vaccination rates are on the rise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79248028","title":"ABC News Live: Simone Biles speaks out after returning to win bronze in Tokyo","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-simone-biles-speaks-returning-win-79248028"}