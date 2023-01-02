ABC News Live: Thousands line up to pay respects to former Pope Benedict XVI

Plus, the life and legacy of groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters, and a look at the hottest travel destinations for 2023.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live