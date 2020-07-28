Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Activists speaking out in the streets of Portland

Good morning I'm Diana say oh thanks for streaming with us in today's update activists are speaking out on the streets of Portland concerned their message of racial equality is being drowned out by violence. Our team is there live. Also ahead the future of working from home Google has announced its employees will work remotely. Until next summer the big question now will more companies follow their lead and what does that mean for the economy. And the popular tourist destination now open to Americans our reporter is on the ground in Croatia which is welcoming US residents. Despite the EU travel ban. We'll take you there live. But we begin with the latest reopening concerns here in New York Governor Cuomo says he is quote appalled after seeing this video of a chain smokers concert overnight. Meanwhile several states are rolling back they're reopening plant in cracking down on violations our victim komando is in Miami with more. This morning rolling back reopening its Saint Louis now living crowds to fifty people and closing bars early. Officials now saying they will take action against businesses that ignore social distancing. Overnight New York's governor Andrew Cuomo tweeting this video of a concert in the Hamptons on Saturday saying I am appalled. The department of health will conduct an investigation we have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless endangerment of public health. In Florida this gym owner was arrested after repeatedly violating county health borders arguing his guests can't be forced to Wear amount. Ask earlier this morning George spoke to doctorate beneath Sochi about the need for masks Edison is not the way expected to start the interview but I have to be have you respond first one of those tweets. From president trough there were taken down overnight first on on that one the city you don't need masks there is secure it's called my truck sykora Quinn. Can use clarify for our viewers the best scientific guidance we have unmask and hydroxy clerk. We should all be wearing masks outside George this is something that if you heard. Doctor Burks mentioned when she was and making a comment. It's very important there are certain fundamental things we should be doing particularly if you happen to be in an area with his viral activity. Where mask all the time when your outside social distancing six feet at least. Avoid crowds closed bars in areas where it is viral activity and do hand hygiene. There's no question about that so that's something that's not really arguable can you continue to do your job in the present United States has publicly questioning your credibility in this way. You know George I I don't know how to address that I'm just going to certainly continue doing my job I you know I'm. I don't tweet I don't. I didn't even read them so I'd I don't really want to go there I just will continue. To do my job no matter what comes out because I think it's very important we're in the middle of a crisis with regard. To an epidemic or pandemic this is what I do this is what I've been trained for. My entire professional life and I'll continue to do it finally let me ask you about vaccines we saw that Madeira trial began yesterday you know you see your cautiously optimistic. What should people expect. You know George ram when I say I'm cautiously optimistic I mean that the reason I say that. Is that of the phase three trial is you know started yesterday the early data on phase one which was fundamentally safety but it was enough for us to see. The kind of response. That this vaccine induces an individual. And it induced the level of anybody's which of the proteins that fight the virus. At a level that was quite high in the sense of who was comparable. If not better. And what we see in the recovery from natural infection. And that's really one of the issues when you're dealing with the vaccines. If you can induce a response that's at least as good. As natural infection. That is a good predictor that you're gonna have a vaccine that works obviously. The proof of the putting is you've got to do the trial it's a large trial 30000 people a going to be in the trial. That will give us the answer and yes. I am cautiously optimistic that as we get into the late fall early winter we will have an answer and I believe it will be positive. And Victor candor joins us live from Miami now Victor we just heard from doctor fats and GMA I know you also just spoke to a medical professional who had some really good insight. On the vaccine progress what did you hear. Diane AMR Miami is a clinical lab and they're taking part in the final stage of Pfizer's vaccine trials. Doses are expected to start this week and we just spoke. With their chief medical officer. Been doing this for thirty years I've participated in well over a hundred trials probably forty or conducting trials. Never anything as important as this yes we expect a tremendous amount of interest both from. Don't patients in the private practice plus patients who have been in previous clinical trials. Plus people just stopping me and say what you know when the study starts again. They like would dare to Pfizer's vaccine likely won't be available until late this year or early next year Diane. I'm well good to hear they're making progress Victor thanks. And Republicans are proposing a new two dollar -- nineteen relief plan includes a second round of direct payments and PPP loans but would cut enhanced unemployment benefits. By more than half. Democrats and already calling it unworkable senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has the details. Diane good morning while the negotiations began here in earnest overnight and they are not off to a great start emerging from a two hour meeting with the White House chief of staff of the Treasury Secretary. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that Republicans aren't ready. To seriously negotiate the two sides here are far apart. On many of these issues but the biggest sticking point here is going to be these unemployment benefits. Democrats want to continue 600 dollar weekly checks. They have been helping thirty million laid off Americans stay afloat. While Republicans say that these checks are simply too high that they discourage. Americans from getting back to work so they wanna flash those payments down to just 200 dollars and then implement a new system. That would cap the payments at 70%. A workers' previous wages the bottom line here Diane these benefits are expiring now it is likely to take weeks to reach a final deal here on the hill. While these benefits for millions of Americans are going to be hanging in the balance Diane. Here's hoping they can work quickly marry thanks. And a big announcement by Google is raising new questions about working from home and the economy the company said yesterday that it will not bring employees back into the office. Until summer of 20/20 one. And now other companies may soon follow. But while it's nice not to have to commute or put pants. What kind of an impact of the change like this have long term our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis takes a look. First really. I Dell's starting a new job at a nonprofit during a global pandemic while working remotely is at times a struggle. Building and eastward at. Relationship of co workers is kind of difficult right now I've never seen any of them members and I don't even know where our office building and. With nature tech companies switching their workforce took full time remote employees leading some to wonder whether work from home. Is actually working for the first ever. The federal. Level block is the CEO of human resource is start up Hume you. He says while working from home started with great intentions bringing teams closer even making managers more accessible. It's also led to less accountability. What they can't always we're going on now and San. We can't get people to shoppers and call came to participate. In fact many employees are struggling with the lack of social contact integrating new concepts and training new hires according to the Becker Friedman institute at the University of Chicago. 37%. Of jobs in the US can be performed entirely at home. And well there are clearly some benefits it also appears to be coming at a cost all of us little tiny moments and office or into each other are happy nest. There sensual a recent survey by flex jobs showing 40% of workers say they have experienced burning during the pandemic. But flex job CEO Sara Sutton a remote workforce guru says this is circumstantial. We're. Should. Be pain and. And Rebecca Jarvis joins us now for more on this Rebecca Google was the first to extended the remote work for a year but the big question now is. How many other companies are gonna follow their lead and what ripple effects. Might that have what are you expecting. Well Diana a lot of companies are going to do more of this we've now heard it from Google we've heard it from Twitter we've heard it from FaceBook. And like you heard there in the piece only about 37% of jobs in this country can actually be done entirely. Remotely but as companies learned how to make this work. Think about it if companies can do this with their employees everything from. What they paid their employees in fact it could be even less money wages could go down so that's a benefit to companies. It's also the idea that they don't need backed commercial real estate were so accustomed to these gigantic office buildings that's a big cost for companies. And if they can. Downsize a little bit that also is a big savings but you asked about the ripple effect there. Think about it you said it at the beginning you don't necessarily need to work from home well there's an impact on retail if you don't need a work. Wardrobe and you can work from home. You don't necessarily need to spend money at a retailer that puts a lot of retailers. At odds right now also all of the businesses. That circulate around big business hubs those restaurants those cafes. They are in jeopardy as well. Parents another is buying pants that's really got out of also Rebecca. This and when this all started back in March it all felt really temporary right we all thought of being in a few weeks may be among some out like that. Now it's obviously looking much more long term so what are tips for. People who are having a hard time with this how do you adjust to extended work from home both from a company perspective and for the employees. So I think. From a company standpoint there are many things. That can be done in companies are trying but I think. From employee standpoint you have to take some control here and be intentional. About how he will be working from home. And not treated as something that's temporary because we know that more and more companies are bracing this so creative Skagit wall. Whether it's nine to five or something that works for your family and your managers in your bosses creep that's scheduled get outside. And finally communicate this is what's missing bees tiny little interactions from our daily routine in an office. You have to figure out ways to incorporate that insure light send an email. Send a message that you want to get on face timer on zoom with your box and keep back communication going. Because it is essentials both to your work to innovation and it's also essential to your mental health. Diane. Right Rebecca Jarvis we appreciate it thanks. And all summer working from home to stay safe others are looking to travel the world Croatia is the first and so far only European country. Now ignoring an EU travel ban and welcoming American tourists as well as visitors from all over the world. But with so many warnings about the dangers of travel right now how risky is this trip ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really joins us now from Dubrovnik. Maggie this is obviously risk not just for travelers but for Croatia as well how are they trying to mitigate this. Well there's a good question is is a huge risk for Croatia and they're taking that leap because they say we need tourism dollars and Americans bring it I mean day and just. Take a look at doesn't veto you can see why so many Americans want to come here to Croatia last year alone. More than 600000. Made that trip to and audited this year is not a normal year so even though people. Can come to Chris it's not going to be easy for Americans we met up. But one American right as she crossed the border she told us should have travelled for more than twenty hours steele's got to show proof of a negative Kobe in nineteen test just. 48 hours before Bible and a show where her hotel was going to be so it took effort she said she was exhausted and stressed out but that. Every step was worth it up to though it's not just effort it's also those extra risk when it comes to traveling and traveling abroad. Right in old town Dubrovnik behind you be met up with another American couple in from Phoenix Stacy and Daryn shot and they told us they know the risks. They knew there could be danger traveling to prevent it was all worth it and it was needed. I needed break. I think a lot of people after distant in time we just need something different you know we're not used I know it's you I was in Davos. Think after six months day. Everything the word has been through until this point can we go six months and stay home from terrible blood you know we needed a break we felt this. You know we take the right precautions if we do everything right we do having by the book. This is not something that's going away tomorrow test events going away anytime soon so let's do. As much preparation as we can then. And we are prepared for what to new life looks like him. I heard him say it sort of the new normal of travel there as he said they have four kids at home. Next trip they plan to bring. All of them abroad so there's excitement from Americans here Diana but there's also concern. If people are nervous leave us government has urged called Americans not to travel especially abroad they warned that conditions on the ground can change in just because. A place like Kris is open right now in May not be open for after sand. And Maggie am curious I've been lucky enough to. Have gone to Dubrovnik before an at that time ending it was packed there was no way you could social distance around that city what's it like they're now. Well than ever keeps saying this is a once in a lifetime opportunities he Dubrovnik their numbers are down. Fewer than half of tourists are here very few Americans actually a made the trip there about 200 here tonight. It might start to change in the last couple weeks flights have increased more than 300%. Here Dubrovnik so those numbers. Are slowly ticking back up but behind me I'm told normally inside old town its shoulder to shoulder you can barely walk I within their last night and we had to practically. All to ourselves to deftly as. Actual time here and right Manuel glad you're able to stay safe and hopefully the other travelers do the same Maggie ruling from Croatia forest. Thanks nine. Protesters and federal officers clashed again in Portland overnight with agents now using a much stronger gas to disperse the crowd. But the protesters came right back even as authorities in that assembly and lawful. Now some activists are speaking out saying that the fight for racial equality. Is being drowned out by violence and that those causing trouble are not there for the right reasons ABC's Kate and whitworth has the latest from Portland. Down there sitting in the street people listened to black community leaders. You ask them why they were there why are not that it's important and I. I know I'm here. That's why I'm here that's why I read those words that's why that George floors last word has it isn't comfortable every day for me as a black man as uncomfortable. You need to be uncomfortable to get through this. If you're not here for the right reasons why you years ask yourself why you got your protest. After more than sixty days of unrest in Portland the divide is clear some people are here to try and create change social justice and racial equality for people of color. Many of the others UT engage in violence. You feel like anybody over there right now. Is reporting you. Actually pleasantly. Even there as well they're fun they're out here and it hurt me in our. Unheated unheeded hired as an unneeded violence. Then. Get the night rages on some in the crowd saying they are fighting for democracy they want federal agents out of their hometown. Others remain in support of black lines. There's the amount of people that are violent I don't necessarily used but I don't think most people that are violent take away from my First Amendment right to be here if you believe. Yeah. Saturday they made an account for half. After hours of people throwing fireworks toward the federal building and starting fires on the inside of the barricade. Agents responded. First with a hose to put out the fire and tear gas. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the door of the courthouse it burst into flames. And ABC's Kate and Wentworth has been on the ground covering for the us covering this for us the whole time. Cano when you look back to two months ago and what these protests were like when they started in what's happening now. What do you see that sticks out to you. You know it was really powerful last night Dan and we were speaking with some of these black community leaders they told us last night actually that they felt. For the first time last night that they may be are starting to cease and change happening because. They really again do not want their message to view lost in the violence and they felt I think that people were listening right. So they gather there and they have a time commitment they said they sit down they wanna talk they want to have important and tough conversation. About social justice and the need for change and they want to be intentional about their time. And then they want people to leave when they look across the street and they see the violence they say that does nothing. Full or our message and they are gathering community leaders are gathering as a collective so that they can really start to move forward and create this change. Sounds like a really powerful moment there Cano hopefully we can see that change can't whitworth in Portland forest we appreciate it can't thank you. And a few more things to know before you go civil rights icon congressman John Lewis will lie in state on the steps of the capitol today for public viewing. And tomorrow he'll be moved to the Georgia State Capitol to lie in state ahead of a private funeral on Thursday in amana. Also target has announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving joining Wal-Mart in scaling back the holiday shopping season due to the pandemic. Black Friday is still on at least for now. And if you didn't mystery package and seeds in the mail officials are warning do not plan then people across the country are receiving seeds they did in order or ask for. Apparently sent from China experts say the scenes could be in invasive or carry diseases or pests that could be harmful. And two programming notes for you Leslie Jones Josh get attacked animus Lani and Laverne Cox. Are set to announce nominations for the 72 Emmy award nominations today. We'll have full coverage this morning at 11:30 AM eastern right here on ABC news live and we hope you join us. Also tune in for our ABC news live special American catastrophe red dawn warning which takes an inside look. At the cove in nineteen crisis and how we got here that's tonight at 8 PM eastern again right here on ABC news lives. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana state of thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis up next Marcus Moore on which Americans have access to corona virus testing. We'll see you back here for the Emmy nominations at 11:30 eastern.

