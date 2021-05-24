-
Now Playing: Remembrances underway for 1-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Crowds flock to George Floyd Square one year after his death
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC investigating rare heart condition after vaccinations
-
Now Playing: Waitress wows diners with her rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’
-
Now Playing: Runner fueled by greens
-
Now Playing: Yearbook photo controversy
-
Now Playing: CDC investigating possible new covid vaccine side effect
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old shot and killed in an apparent case of road rage
-
Now Playing: Suspect in murder of Mollie Tibbets on trial
-
Now Playing: Police search for suspect after 6-year-old killed in possible road rage shooting
-
Now Playing: Airports prepare for major travel numbers ahead of Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Ex-CDC head weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine and possible heart issues
-
Now Playing: CDC investigating heart issues among some teens after COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: 149 arrested at birthday party that drew thousands
-
Now Playing: Antisemitic hate crime investigation underway in NYC
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for road rage suspect who killed 6-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Rallies and marches held ahead of anniversary of George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: US begins to rebound from pandemic