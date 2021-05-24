Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Demonstrators rally 1 year after George Floyd’s death

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update scientists at the CDC are investigating after more than a dozen calls a vaccine recipients developed mild heart died it. Inflammation of the heart. So far about one out of every five million people getting the vaccine have reported heart inflammation. That's in line with what scientists expect to see among unvaccinated people and the condition usually one away on its own. Meanwhile Dakota cases are down to the lowest level since last June. And last night 151000. Fans gathered at Madison Square Garden to the next first playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks. Making it the biggest indoor gathering in New York State since the start of the ten best. And a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seems to holdings and I was the by the administration is sending US secretary of state and Abe Lincoln didn't through that region. To meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as well as other key partners. Lincoln tells ABC news this cease fire is critical as attention now turns to the humanitarian. Crisis in Gaza. At least 260 people were killed over eleven days of fighting most of them Palestinians. Now Israeli tanks are pulling back from the Gaza border and Hamas militants that wants to ultimately in the streets of Gaza for the first time. Since the fighting started. Meanwhile president Biden is condemning attacks against Jewish communities in the wake of the conflict. I didn't treated at the recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad it's up to all of us to give hate to know safe. Arbor mist and is demonstrators rallied across the country this weekend to honor the life of George Floyd ahead of tomorrow's one year anniversary of his murder. By a Minneapolis police officer. Members of the Floyd family led marches through Houston Brooklyn in Minneapolis yesterday and more vents are expected tomorrow. ABC's outs for Shea is live from George Floyd square this morning Alex what are things like they're right now. Hey Diane good morning CU's so it's OK we got here about an hour ago when I can tell you hi that says we. Just orient you were at the court district parking lot which behind me as a cub foods the the gas station is right to my right here we pulled up. That was up a makeshift church ceremony things were pretty peaceful with very chill. Not what I'm very quickly you're reminded that this is an autonomous zone and everything from. From traffic enforcement who we've been road repairs are being handled by the community here it is a gentleman who's actually been going around. Patching pot holes in the street which. Which is something that was not happening this this time last year so. It's definitely a difference home from when we're here. This time last year. Com Bledsoe overall this morning high and leading into tomorrow it's. Then it's been pretty quiet. And outs I know you're also there covering and Derek children trial was theory of been like since the trial ended and children was convicted and. Well look so we're obviously whenever that verdict was read out side there was hazy sense of achievement since. Of I don't what does it relief flights bright side some sort of accomplishment for. For for all the rallies and all the things that the folks here have been pulled testing and advocating for but. I will say that there are still very much of eighty focus from the community here. On some some federal since the both of old national police reform and in that. Obviously is something that hasn't happened yet and so I think while wall that are easy calm demeanor here. Certainly some of the other activities we've seen over the weekend both here and elsewhere in the country and then certainly. Some of the things we'll see on later today and then also into tomorrow we pushing again Forbes for that national debt national legislation. An Alex tomorrow marks that one year since George Floyd's dad but we all parties on events there over the weekend so what's planned for today. Also die and this is day 2000. Three a programming. We know that there a couple of panels that are scheduled for later today. Does the mother of Aaron Carter Gwen Carr also Sabrina Fultz and streamline Martin's mother. And appearance of the Donte' right will be participating. With those as well and then later this evening there is at a rally hands and in a march press conference scheduled insane. Paul wasted he girlfriend. George floored. Then Alex and president Biden is also set to host some members. Lloyd's family at the White House tomorrow. His goal is to have a police reform bill passed by tomorrow as well what's the status on that bill. Kabul's old Diane that was obviously president Biden's goal invited democratic lawmakers have already signaled that they don't think they're gonna meet this deadline of having. Legislation on his desk. By eight so moral I can tell you that side congresswoman. Here in bass is optimistic. British he has said that a bipartisan bill will be available soon buddy it's it's it's not going to be tomorrow now we know that house dims pastor George Floyd doesn't have policing act in March. Oddly among other things gains no knock warrants vans choke holds create a national registry for police misconduct and also. Looks at in the whole fight immunity but that last point is something that a lot of Republicans didn't issue wit. Don't they propose to build their own but Democrats have said that doesn't go far enough but it didn't we look at the overall impact. Both of these protests surrounding George boy Rihanna Taylor last year. Here's a marker. At the proposal when things are being worked out of the federal level but if you look at the overall impact data from the National Conference of State Legislatures. Shows at least 82 bills that have been cut enacted across 22 states. They deal with. Police reforms and also transparency so that is definitely something. Knives had to be looked at the totality of of these marches and rallies over the last year. And I announced appreciate live from George Floyd's crowd thank you. And in honor of mental health awareness month Prince Harry a longtime champion of mental health care is given the world a look at how he cares. For his own mental health. Harry allow cameras into his therapy session where he uses EM DR a technique to help trauma. He says a former therapy he's always wanted to try and after starting it he says it's made him feel calmer and stronger here's Maggie really. This morning Prince Harry as we've never seen him before. Inviting the world in his private therapy session she meets all about prevention countries sharing this intimate moment. On a new mental health documentary series broke apple TV London his trigger. Unfortunately because of my mom because what I've Stearns were soul he says after years of therapy he's now discovered behind movement desensitization and reprocessing. Better known as EM DR therapy. Just noticed who curbs. He shows people what a session looks like. Plus X rated triple a does it. Every time was always saying how hazardous everything feels and stats being hunted. And I know I'm being helpless. We see Harry crossing his arms and tapping on each shoulder so called bilateral simulation certainly DMG our weekend back we look at past. We look at how your past may be affecting what's happening TO currently India or practitioner when he heard recommends India or therapy one of various techniques to treat trauma. For many for patients it's changing the way and the experiences stored. And when the brain changes to wait and stored. Dan again you don't eat you feel differently about it now that tapping. His heart of the processed shield. Allow the brain to start doing masked birth credits Prince Harry for being open about his mental health struggles it's really braids tube. Go in front of the world's. And talked about painful things and ensure that emotion and we need more people you can je dat. And this treatment has been rounds in the eighties but doctors say right now is becoming more and more popular and thanks to someone like Kerry being so open about the process. They're hoping more people can find help our thanks to Maggie really for that report. And no granny is. No problem the weekend led the pack at last night's billboard music awards after being snubbed at the grammys earlier this year we've got all the highlights including some surprise family appearances. After the break. Welcome back to ABC news live update a weekend dominated last night's billboard music awards taking home ten trophies including top artists. Meanwhile pink and her daughter little willow also wowed the audience performed together. High above the stage ABC's TJ Holmes has all the highlights of music's big night. One night a well electric performances. This year's billboard music awards delivered a throwback kits and surprise guests. I do not take it for granted and the weekend. Cleaned up and we can truly. The blinding lights singer took home ten trophies total including top artist after being snubbed at the grammys earlier this year. And he chose to boycott that show. Last night's event proved to be a family affair. With the pink performing in her signature acrobatic style but this time. Joined by her nine year old daughter willow the dual dazzled. The pop star was crowned with the ninth icon award with a touching introduction from her friend and old crush Bon Jovi. And then there was Drake accepting the artist of the decade award alongside his three year old son Adonis so my beautiful family. And CU holiday dedicated. And that police should keys. Name me. Introduced by famous fans former First Lady Michelle Obama. In celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the singer's classic freshman album songs in a minor. I remember what it felt like to hear the song Holland for the first time. It was edgy and soulful. Graceful yet more off. She's switched between the war piano was to perform a medley of songs from the album. So that I love you still scratching their head a putt on the world weekend couldn't get a single Grammy. On nomination but the cleans house of the billboard awards so just a little reminder here that the grammys they're determines differently they have committees and voting members about 121000 voting members that determine. Who gets those nominations and those wins the billboard awards however are determined by. Your album sales are digital sale here airplay so it's a different measure altogether but still. Stretching its diet. A the week ended well ABC's TJ Holmes thank you room. And they come in nineteen pandemic dramatically changed how we spend our free time but as things start to reopen Holloman pandemic a fact. How we entertain ourselves in the future ABC news live prime anchor Lindsey Davis has more. Instead of the sunshine is the best medicine. This spring it certainly seems there's a greater appreciation for the age old remedy. As people yearn to flock outdoors after hibernating for much of the past year and as we hunkered down at home and started entertaining ourselves different. Our houses have become hubs for feature length movie releases virtual concert to dance card. Our horse fancy dining evening catching a Broadway Show from the comfort of our couch. The time we all spent streaming content rose 44%. Between December 2019. In December 22 money. While we stayed at home major sports leagues the MLB NBA NFL and NHL. All to the collective fourteen point one billion dollar hit from the pandemic according to Forbes. But now as Kobe cases fall and more Americans get vaccinated. In easing the restrictions is drawing crowds back to the stadiums and arena's nationwide. New Yorker showing signs of life after a devastating Tony Tony. When the stage arts entertainment and recreation sectors lost nearly 53000. Jobs 66%. Decline. The real Broadway is roaring back announced that its reopening this September. Concerts are making a comeback to after years canceled live events costing industry thirty billion dollars singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett just playing to a sold out crowd on the opening night of his 20/20 one tour. While Bruno Mars and Travis Scott also have sold out shows coming up this summer and fall. So hard all of our favorite haunts and activities forever changed and if so what is this new future have in store for us. We saw the experts to get us kicked to the game of the future of entertainment. Pleased to have Darr enrolled bell joining us today guru when it comes talking sports and entertainment thank you so much for joining us. Things are only Lindsay very pretty any kind of technologies on the horizon that would make a real experiences more immersive. I think the key is now good going the other way bringing fans closer to the action. You know making sure that well you're as they are at an event that it is so much better. And HDTV. Or four K because otherwise I think people. How are comfortable with. How they did for example the Las Vegas raiders are obesity in heaven nightclub you know in the first few levels of the stands. Why because they have to bring up the stakes. You have three children I have a young son. In the future what entertainment gonna look like for our children. Well I think they've gotten probably a little bit more used to the I pads and knee they technology. And the kids going to be less on their ipads. You're going to be less distance but these are going to be a source electronics may be fewer electronics. I achieving best possible everyone goes the other way Lindsay in. You know what now we're going totally the other way I don't know what is going hat. Happen but I do think it's possible that he it reverts back to. Before and may be goes beyond that. What are you thinking as far as. Is on the horizon no with regard to sports and entertainment I think there's an pent up did IBC condolences Dini in their homes people have. All of a sudden take you don't love her for outdoor things I think that you know. Bloating and hiking and an activities. Those are going to be huge I think summer camps are going to BS are at record numbers. What about vaccine passports in the ideas you know major stadiums. Like Madison Square Garden for example that saying you know hey if you can prove that you're covet negative or you've been vaccinated then here's the avenue can come and get entrance into the into the stadium for the event. Think ultimately it's still looms comes down to trust and who's comfortable obviously the CDC saying that vaccinated people. Can now Wear masks not Wear masks indoors I think that changes by a coach you know what we'll have to see. I think there's always going to be people who are uncomfortable with whatever policies and the thing that we've learned it this is not. The United States of America it's a whole bunch of ceased making different decisions. Talk about. The online betting world it sounds like that he's just really exploded in and then also. Crypto horse racing what's that all about. OK so clearly without interpersonal communication. We have gone nuts as human beings and see you buy a digital torturer real money each you you win a race you get real money a new breed. With other digital horses you get real money and you can sell them for real money at one point I had thirteen digital horses and it sounded like. Frankly that I was on drugs when I was talking to people because he's just so fantastical and so we're Irish what we almost like needed this type of stuff because we don't have our normal natural interactions. And you're obviously on the cutting edge of all of this what's horizon that we don't really know about yet just watching my genes play role blocks which is multi billion dollar company and seeing like bats a generation and how comfortable they are with seniors that they don't actually feel or touch. Bombs I think all of our issuer may be older than 38. Have to get used to. You know owning digital things and and I I I can only see that. On the rise in the future. Let's distill lightning round of things that you think. Are going to be beyond the next year or they're just a bust and then this year so started Maxine pass costs. They you know that that snapping that's that's this year yeah. Unless we have another co written but I I think when he when he when he won and then he could put the thing away. Movies that go directly to streaming I think it's been very clear that it is not as profitable. And they are incentivized to not do that so I think that goes back sports bubbles the who. I think they're gonna get rid of that as soon as possible. I I think we've probably seen the last of that the good thing is I feel like if this does happen again sometime in. You know near future I think we know how to do this and I don't think each having no scores at all is gonna happen again. What's the future for. Lastly socially distanced chairs are seating arrangements. That's gone. Guys I think people are sick of six feet. And I mean I am already in -- once a year sixty ever again. All right our thanks to Lindsey Davis for that report. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Dennis Tito thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis LC vacuous 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran's for the breakdown. At a preset. OK in.

