Good morning I'm Arial Brescia and for Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update celebrating an icon groundbreaking Hollywood star Chad went Bozeman losing his private battle with cancer over the weekend at the age of 43. And this morning the tributes are pouring in from Hollywood to the legion of black panther fans. All over the world. Both is a glass here that is great kindness silences or they can't. In the movie he also inspires me that I didn't eat the scene lazy and I. Canned responses. And I can eat. Daylight yeah yeah and also he still doesn't mean that many. This scene and making videos. Making be heroes as well we take a closer look at his legacy and his life. Plus we are in the home stretch of election season after Democrats and Republicans held their conventions did either party managed to change the minds of voters across the country what the numbers are saying this morning. And a silver lining for people traveling during the pandemic the move one major airline is making that could be a game changer and save you big money when you take to the sky's the big question now will other airlines follow. But we begin with or again governor Kate brown releasing a new plan to stop the violence in Portland. The lasting groups of what she called right wing vigilantes who have come to the city armed and looking for a fight. Supporters of president trump held a rally in the streets of Portland over the weekend where they were confronted by counter protesters. Police made several arrests since as skirmishes broke out. And they are now investigating a shooting death of a man Saturday night ABC's Kate a whitworth has the latest from Portland. In Portland after hours of warnings for the crown to dissipate the officers responded. At least seen here pinning down a protestor repeatedly punching a person. As other officers blocked the view battles erupting between demonstrators and counter protesters. And the president and local officials. Portland's mayor blasting president child after a weekend of violent clashes in his city and the death. Have a right wing supporter. Do you seriously wonder. Mr. President. Why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence it's you. Who have created hate in the division. The president firing back on Twitter calling the mayor are weak and pathetic this as we learn new details about the clashes that unfolded Saturday. Hundreds of trump supporters care of handing into the city confronting protesters. Here you see a truck appearing to spray people as it tries by. Later in the night this video showing a man opening fire. I saw the guy come up like this with the bear menace and laid end to the two guys in front of them. And then I heard the shots that there was that fast there was mace pop pop the guys who have had the ban remains turned and just took three or four steps and info. The man who died it was wearing a blue lives matter flank and a patriot prayer hat. A right wing group whose members have clashed with Portland protesters in the past. We ask that anyone with information or video. Or eyewitness accounts please come forward and share that information with our investigators. The FBI and ATF now assisting without investigation. All this as nationwide anger escalates over the shooting of Jacob Blake peaceful protests in commission Wisconsin Saturday. Hundreds calling for justice ABC news reporter serene shot spoke with Blake's uncle asking if the president plans to meet with them. Has he reached out to your family about visiting U on Tuesday. Not a president. But he's days say that came to vice president ride this system hairs they did beat sounds being put our brother. An ABC Cano Wentworth and Alex Perez have been following these protests in Portland and Kenosha and all over the nation can at what is the governor's plan to stop this violence and is it appearing that this could work. Hold Elliott's he had Disney scene of course the governor's plan right now is she wants to bring in the state police and those officers will be wearing body cans they will be documenting everything that happens. She's also asking for officers and surrounding counties to come hand. To Portland and help out and also perhaps most importantly she wants to create a community forum. Where the mayor can meet with community leaders and protest leaders and they can talk about racial justice and moved to Ford's. Police reform. Ari can Alex we are now following the investigation into that police shooting of Jacob Blake and the arrest of Kyle written house who is suspected of killing two protesters in the aftermath. Of those protester Jacob Blake what's the status of both of those investigations. But air realize he adjustments we have several investigations sort of happening. Once in terms of Jacob Blake there are two things happening there there is the federal civil rights violation investigation and we don't really have a timeline for that one. And then there's a criminal investigation happening right now as to that officer officer rust and just be who. This it was seen in that video shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the fact now in terms of that investigation that Wisconsin Department of Justice has about thirty days from the day of the shooting that was August 23. To present their findings to the prosecutor there we really won't know anything. Until about that time there's been no indication right now that we're going to hear anything before that now as far as Kyle written house a seventeen year old. Who lives actually and Illinois and after he was risks arrested across the border from. Kenosha Wisconsin. His next court date has not been scheduled for September 25. His attorney says that they want to to fight that extradition to Wisconsin where he will face charges. As an adult so right now it seems that is going to continue to play out in the court system and it's unclear when he may. Actually make it back to Wisconsin to face those charges his attorney has a ready made it very clear that. This is a case of self defense and his opinion and that's what they will argue in part aerial. All right Alex so it Cain I want to direct this first towards you but both of you have been following these protests from their inception for months do you think things are showing any signs of slowing down it can you walk us sort through sort of the evolution of how these it come to pass. Yeah I aerial light attempted the short answer there is no. But when you say evolution that's really true the protest have really changed here in Portland when I was here a month ago. We were seen thousands of people just a couple of blocks down here from me. Gathering and we would see each night a peaceful protest a black. Lives matter protests were people who are actually sitting in the street. Listening to those leaders top about racial justice and police reform and how the community can move forward. And and he's night. It would change and to people attacking the federal building and of those federal agents would be responding with tear gas and rubber bullets and violence. Well those protests have now shifted that park has been cleared out the federal building has been cleaned and approaches are seen down Portland are in other areas for example. We were near the multnomah county sheriff's office last night for an entirely different protests in that one seems. Violence. Is deemed agitated at the end and it were going on almost a hundred nights of protests here in Portland. What I can tell you is that people really do want change. But the police chief said his desperately. This city needs com. But I just don't know that you'll see com and tell you stop seeing these shootings happening in the street area. Gag Cano a hundred nights and it's still not abating now let's I want to direct that same question to you that tone and tenor of these protests in canosa can you describe what you're seeing there. Yeah aerial you know I don't think indicated things are going to slow down quite the contrary it seems that things are continuing and we're seeing protests. Demonstrations at some of them violent some of them peaceful most of them peaceful. Popping up really across the area not just in Kenosha in Chicago over the week and in Minneapolis over the weekend as well these protests are popping up everywhere in big and small cities. And now we're seeing not just gotten. BLM. Related protest but were sitting protest. Back the blue supporting law enforcement those types of protests popping up also across the country so it does not seem that things are slowing down in any way whatsoever it seems like the voices. Are now sort of competing in trying to get their message across. It's been a summer of unrest and right now it doesn't really seem like any of that is going to calm down just yet aerial. And now its president trump is still set to visit can no shut tomorrow and it visit that the White House is now hailing as something that will help heal and rebuild the city but both Kenosha is married and Wisconsin governor. Are urging the president not to come. They say that they're concerned of what his visit will mean for Kenosha and for the state so what can you expect when Luis we expect for the president's visit there. Can area a lot of controversy. Since. The president announced his visit to Kenosha on Tuesday the governor there and the mayor they're saying that that city is at a point where they still need to heal and they worry that the president's visit is going to create more division but there are several elected officials in Kenosha accounting and other parts of Wisconsin were welcoming the president's visit they say. Baton in law enforcement there has he says he's coming to visit law enforcement. They say law enforcement there needs a boost of morale and that the president's visit would do that so. Up right now eight it's really unclear what we're going to get when the president if he. Follows through with his visit to Kenosha and had to say it's really unclear what exactly we're going to see but what has become very clear is that the device in this. Is really rising to the top right now people on both sides of the issue those. Who supports. The president and those who do not want to have those voices heard in his visit is only serving to. Amplifying those voices so we can probably expect to see. More of that as the president makes his way to Kenosha if he does that scheduled tomorrow aerial search. It seems like a boiling point Alex presentation Wentworth thank you so much for your steadfast coverage of all of that since the very beginning we appreciate you both. And with the election now under 64 days away president trump is tweeting up a storm pointing to violence in American cities as a warning of what he says would be the nation under Joseph Biden's presidency ABC's senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is in Washington with the details Cecilia. Hey aerial good morning TI a lot of rage tweeting from the president this weekend by our count just on Sunday alone listen to this. More than 65 tweets about unrest in American cities that you know he's really zeroing in. On what's happening there important Portland he called that cities. Mayor of fool he tweeting out his office phone number so that and he's encouraging his supporters to call they are in demand his resignation. On this caravan of trucks supporters that is heading. In this city he's calling them great patriots while he's been calling the black lies matter supporters. Bugs frankly so it was a you can see the disparity here. On Pinochet he's still planning to go there the White House says this will be a visit tomorrow for the president expressed his support for a law enforcement. And for businesses that have been damaged in the protests he also. Again lights at suite that seemed to show support for Kyle written house. That that young man who showed up there with a long gone out those protest and is accused of shooting protesters. Wisconsin democratic governor has flat out asked president trump to not show up. For this visit he says that this will impact the healing that that city needs tended to be doing right now but the White House seems at this point anyway be moving ahead with this visit. All of this of course under the backdrop of our election is that is happening now just 64 days from now this is a president who's really. In advance of the selection leaning into this law and order message. He's firing back at Joseph Biden on that front also but aerial Joseph Biden his democratic rival. Is is coming right back pretty hard calling the president accusing him of fanning flames of division in our country. In order to whip up his supporters into a frenzy so again this as we are now 64 days out. Very I'll from our election. Cecilia Vega there and watching reports thank you in Louisiana thousands of people are still picking up the pieces in the aftermath of hurricane Laura over 350000. People are still without power after the storm and it could be weeks before they get it back Victor Nintendo is in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Dire scenes across Louisiana this morning are tens of thousands without water. Hundreds of thousands left in the dark possibly for weeks. As the self works to recover from last week's deadly hurricane it's going to be a long and and difficult process to restore power or retain Laura to blame for at least eighteen deaths in Louisiana and Texas. Category four storm 150. Mile per hour winds. Demolishing the town of Lake Charles would have made clear call Thursday morning. Hundreds lining up for food and supplies in Louisiana. FEMA has placed about 9000 evacuees in hotels do spared from the storm looking to help. Penetrating and turned her spare bedrooms into a donation center she met a young couple who lost everything. The little girl held me. Into me thank you so much. Has she and her boyfriend who is nineteen slept on a Papa John's parking lot. What not they can but a bag of clothes and I think I'm knew that it wasn't time for me to stop helping. Such empathy for those victims and Victor attendant joins us now in Lake Charles and Victor we heard those heartbreaking stories how long and you're on the ground there in front of that devastation how long do you think it will take for things to go back to normal for them to rebuild. Well Arial the mayor has said that it could be. Weeks before both power and water are restored but just take a look at this storefront they're right in front of the entire roof it was blown right off so. Looking at probably a few months here in any have to consider those. For people who lost. Everything can be talking about years there aerial. Unfortunately it really looks like it Victor and I like they think a lot of people after seeing the aftermath of this wanna know how they can help out. Yet so there are multiple agencies on the ground right now get FEMA they're putting of people in hotel rooms the National Guard is on the ground as well. And then you have the right across the in the united way. There is a lot of help. More is on the way in and fortunately they need as much as they can get aerial. Featured you Victor at komando on the ground there for us we appreciate it this morning we are honoring the life and legacy of actor and activist chatted Bozeman tributes are pouring in from all over the world after the 43 year old black Panthers start lost his very pride that battle with cancer over the weekend. So pride that that even the director of that blockbuster film. Didn't even know Bozeman was sick. Bozeman inspired millions. For train icons like Jackie Robinson in James brown and of course. His groundbreaking role as the first black superhero to star in his own movie this morning the world is celebrating a hero here's TJ Holmes. Yeah. As the iconic black panther. Chad with Bozeman became an inspiration for millions and mountain kingdom for all the people and I am keen to what compound. The first black superhero to star in his own movie. Why didn't scoring team that fans in movie like this and rampant and blacks here Alice. It's important because I didn't I didn't have this going I just know what he's gonna mean. See you when you see some days he can give you a certain type of confidence. We walked to the world. His death at the age of 43 from colon cancer shocks the world he received the diagnosis for years ago and kept his battle private. The loss filled by children everywhere a much needed superhero now gone those kids remembering the man that made a dream a reality. Mind or is America and BUV and movie he was someone who looks like his secret struggle even kept from his closest coworkers. Like his black panther director Ryan cooler saying after his family released to their statement I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. But while he was suffering he was still bringing joy to countless others inspiring graduates has all the mater Howard University. I don't know what she refugees. But if you're willing to take the hot away. The wall complicated ones the one quibble failures at first this successes. The one that has ultimately proven to have more meeting while victory. Wall glory that you will not regret it. Visiting children with cancer at saint suits. From Jackie Robinson. To James Brown. Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall. What progress. Little protection. Under the Bozeman became a Hollywood star portraying icon satellite and now he'll be remembered by so many for his remarkable work. Smokey. Overnight his marvel universe can estimates remembering the man behind the suit as so much more than just the man you saw on screen. Chadwick was eight deeply kind. And gentle person that will forever be an ever principal piece missing for more remarkable family. He's a historical figure. It's the black panther. Also. Such a current and decent human being. While of those little kids. That love black panther and look to to child as a hero. Just know who the guy who play them is an even bigger hero in real life. So many people felt that they know him personally and TJ Holmes joins me now TJ we've heard from so many people who have said that bosnians private cancer battle and his death where particularly shocking and really struck a chord what we need him so magnetic and relatable for so many people. All well. I think it's clear that stated black community in a lot of ways feels this he belong to us. Right this is I didn't grow up seeing a superhero TV or on the screen that looked like me I didn't grow up thing I can be president. There wasn't a black president this country it's allows tin used in my professional career so. When you have now a generation of kids smile on my daughter seven she was born to a world with a black president. She sees a black superhero can now she had a different mindset of so many kids do than a lot of us state coming up so to see an African American get this kind of treatment and that kind of big screen treatment. And I know it's a superhero not a fantasy world and all this aerial what you're you're seeing someone that looks like you. Save the world be the protagonist to be supported by all these strong black women. It that just says so much and I know this character means a lot to the black panther tinted people of all ages all races before the black community. This was historic. Ted we've both been at the age of 43 was iconic because all of this role and he will put ever be a game changer not just getting the role but how he carried himself such a venerable character in the way. He handled that role and remember also this is maybe be best immoral movie. Not just because of the critical acclaim but it is the only marvel movie to actually win an Oscar it 12 or three. That year as the only wanna be nominated for. Bomb a best picture so in addition to making a billion plus dollars so it you just can't overstate you can't overstate just how relevant he is and that role what's. That he really was a pioneer not only for the black community but far beyond that and in the past few days TJ we've really been getting a sense of just how far reaching Bozeman impact was and will continue to be a little personal here though you talked about your daughters have been what does it mean to hurt his C representation as you mention in what it means he was apparent to watch her blossom into the society where that's possible. Miller I don't have to explain right of so many folks so. Christopher Wallace righty he had the best line week when you from. Sometime from the hood from a black kid neither slinging crack rocker you gotta we could jump jet. That is what so many kids who often that's all they have to aspire to. Because yes they might not see the person next door someone in their family going to college and all these things look we can get into that whole debate about what. Education access to a but sometimes it matters to look on screen. And see some might it looks like you being the arresting officer instead of the perk being arrested it matters to look on the screen and see some money not just the side kick. But the captain of the ship it matters to also look in the White House and see some might it looks like you've. And so from my daughter to be able to come up in the world like essentials born into when he thirteenth the big was. And she was born to warn others of black president so let's sheets she is not thinking. Price is not as they're really thinking what can I be in what's possible with and so she sees a black superhero and air I'll never forget she went to. To school you know the show and share they do and they do different letters during a showing share today as letter B Tilly is the letter whatever and on the day they had letter V. She took in her black panther. We action figure. And her word in her show and share was by bringing up. I loved it all right and that is because that is garlic up in a different world so yes it's a fantasy it's a superhero superpowers. But you're seeing someone be the hero that looks like you've saving the world be the hero for change. And that gives you and kids just that different mindset for the shooting for the stars so. These kids are coming up in a whole new world intent would Bozeman will for ever. Be the gap. That took them that. Yet his legacy no doubt will resonate for generations to come TJ thank you so much for joining us me. And some thinly shared but that's exactly what chabot those men's role in black panther means to them and why they believe he was a hero both on and off screen. With certain celebrities this length. They almost silica part of your extended family just because you let them into your house so. Like your children know Ramona first name basis so they know and that's why we're risk superhero it is that paper trail like. Whenever we were no we see them and some chemical let's let Anthony. Even if it wasn't in my moral movie we collectively involves a hero this was like you first legitimate super hero that everybody can be proud of use fighting for other people's happiness that he was fighting for his own life. He was a hero on the TV screen but he was a hero and real life as well. Really yeah yeah he. Analysts on and I am now almost sure it's just want to say thank you to attack Rick Bergman reporter. Green lights this character and it's showing us that superheroes. Content. Oh yeah colors and let it eat every part of the world. People can eat she figures checks went not slashing her presentation matters is all about yeah. Yeah prayer. What conduct for ever thanks to those families colon cancer took Bozeman flight after a four year private battle joining us now for more on this particular type of cancer and tips for prevention is doctor Jay by good morning to you doctor thanks for being with us. Good morning aerial thanks for having me. The American Cancer Society reports that African Americans have the highest colorectal cancer rates of any racial groups in the United States tell us why they're so disproportionately. Affect it. Or will want guys want to say my condolences to the clothes for example and death. Grateful for the inspiration and count the chat with chairman all of us and this is really no wake up call I think. We don't know the complete answer to this question but it is being studied aggressively all we do have evidence suggesting the following. African Americans have lower rates of screening which plays an important role they also contends that higher genetic predisposition. And then there's a big environmental role in this country lifestyle factors diet rates of obesity smoking. Lack of exercise. Tobacco alcohol diabetes. But importantly we often find that premieres present at camps on the right side of the coin that could be more aggressive and that's important. Because sick might I ask if he's one of the screening tests only looks at the left side not the right side. We know that African Americans are more likely to develop colorectal can't thirty younger age. And B at more advanced stages when diagnosed. And so the other systemic factors are important is that underserved communities are risk. There's poor lack of access to care IC patients often who have not seen a doctor in three years in five years in ten years and so underneath. Over the cancer could be during. And then there's stigma and Stanley history which often sometimes these fans individuals don't know their family history. And Bozeman was pretty young to be diagnosed with colon cancer the majority of cases occur in people older than fifty so what. Should people do to prevent and to screen for this disease. Right to call a cancer if colorectal cancer the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. In 100 people are not up to date with Oracle cancer screenings there ailing right. That early screening is critical important one know your family history. If your family history. That means in your mother father. Brother's sister they needed screening started forty years of age or ten years before the age at which the first degree relative was diagnosed. I can talk about it's okay to normalize the conversation about screening. Sometimes talking about screening. Colorectal screenings hard younger people may not want to share their symptoms are want to get screened. Awareness that there is a life saving screening test is critical we know that those. That I'm fine colorectal cancer and early stage and remove it. Their chance feel I'm in ten years is 90%. If it's metastasized and a chance me alive in ten years is 10%. And there are different modalities that can be used to get scream like the fit tests are lifting DNA in it called art which these can be done at home they're less invasive. And colonoscopy in if you had symptoms don't keep it as the top tier Stanley your health care provider and didn't find out what screening tests is best for you. While those statistics are extremely stark so is there talk in the medical community of lowering the recommendations for the age of initial screening to try to catch this cancer earlier. The national guidelines our it's screening beginning at the age of fifty per average risk. Now for African Americans. There is widespread agreement screening at the age of 45. And there is discussion happening about whether we should be screening at younger ages well we know that if you have family history if you have familial or genetic conditions. Then you need to talk to your doctor and and get screened as early as possible. Because I could save your lives. Doctor Jay bot thank you so much for that very important insight and coming up this morning at eleven we'll take a deeper look at the impact those men's role. Had as a bats black pants Aaron we'll continue to have. And will continue to have on black children and immediately following we will also have an encore presentation of the ABC news special chat with Bozeman a tribute for a keen all right here on ABC news slot thanks. Now to the corona virus crisis the US closing in on six million cases and reporting more than 183000. Deaths at California becomes the first state to surpassed 700000. Cases. And a player has withdrawn from the US open after testing positive the player was asymptomatic. The turn and that is set to begin today with no fans. Players and coaches sequestered in a bubble at an exclusive hotel tested twice in their first 48 hours then every four days after. A few more things you need to know before you go United Airlines is now eliminating change fees on all of its domestic flights the airline says it listen to customers his top request was off and getting rid of those penalties. Air travel in the US is down 70%. From last year at united has warned that 60036000. Of its employees. Could be furloughed when relief funds run out in October. CEO Scott Kirby said in a packed some airlines may difficult decisions to survive through tough times. Some at the expense of customer service he says united is looking to serve customers even better. During these challenging times and it's scary sight we want to show you in Taiwan this with this weekend and reassure you that this little girl you're about to see. In OK. Three year old little girl there. There you see your got wrapped up an X height as strong winds winds swept through festival detail of that tight. Wrapping around her stomach dragging her. 100 feet into the air she eventually was pulled to safety as you see there by some of the crowd on the ground her family says she went shaken by this ordeal as you can imagine but thankfully. Not physically injured. And master. Louisiana seasoned foods like rice beans and cake next. Easier and brits telling CNN and he wants to use a portion of the profits to develop a real estate in black neighborhoods. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Arial rash checked in for Diana say no thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you. I'll say it and all night with the latest news and analysis. We'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern when we take a closer look at Chad my husband's legacy. We hope yet great start to your day.

