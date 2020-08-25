Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Louisiana and Texas brace for Hurricane Laura

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for standing with us in today's update millions here in the US are bracing for hurricane flora. The storm tore through the Caribbean overnight and is expected to strengthen quickly as it heads for Texas and Louisiana. Florida is expected to make landfall as a category three hurricanes. People there are preparing and mandatory evacuations are underway along the Gulf Coast our team is there. Also ahead the Republican National Convention kicked off with a mixed live and virtual event. Speakers praised president trump touting his leadership on the economy and handling of the pandemic. But they also take aim at Joseph Biden but they say a bite and Harris victory would mean for the future of the United States. And a new warning about how to Wear a mask quite a new study says wearing what incorrectly. Could put you and others at risk for covad nineteen. And why researchers have their eyes on the notes when it comes to getting sick. But we begin with protests near Milwaukee people set fires and clashed with police for a second night after officers shot a man in the back. As he leaned into his car with his children still inside. Angry crowds threw water bottles at officers in riot gear who responded with tear gas. Wisconsin department of corrections a furniture store and a dump truck used to block the courthouse we're all set on fire. And we're learning new details about the shooting including why the officers were not wearing body cameras ABC's Alex Perez has the latest. We'll. Died outrage igniting Kenosha a city on fire rioters a smashing traffic lights. Storming business is looting and torching buildings and cars. Tell you want we have. All occurred on earth. As demonstrators faced off with police intelligence quickly escalating authorities pepper spraying civilians the National Guard deployed to support local law enforcement after a second night of civil unrest. Following this disturbing video the police involved shooting of an unarmed black man authorities say they responded to a domestic incident just after 5 Sunday evening. The video starts here watch has officers followed Twain nine year old Jacob Blake around this SUV with their guns drawn. Blake's three children is sitting in the vehicle. As Blake opens a driver's side door and appears to lean ending an officer grabs his shirt and opens fire seven shots ring out. In this new video recorded by another neighbor residents heard screaming in distress before the shots are fired this morning Blake is said to be in serious but stable condition the officers involved and now on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigates the incident. The Kenosha police force is not equipped with body cameras. We have a standard protocol that we follow through her again a fine officers who will be released in the days ahead. The eyewitness who shot this video telling ABC news affiliate W I a said that Blake never acted aggressively. The police my say he was resisting arrest but he wasn't attacking the police they were sent telling him drop the knife IDC united in his hand. The shooting sparking anger across the country vice president Joseph Biden tweeting enough and calling for of. This wasn't bad police work this felt like some sort of vendetta. And Alex Perez joins me now from Kenosha Wisconsin Alex with the latest on this investigation and the officers involved. Well you know Diane did authorities now the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating this case to two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Some of the things investigators are not trying to figure out what was that perceived a threat that this officer saw that he fired his weapon. At they were to figure out whether this was a justified. Use of force is still a lot of unanswered questions here but investigators. How about thirty days it to review this case collect evidence to present whatever they find it to the prosecutor here Diana and now body cameras have been key and some other police shooting cases so how significant is it. That we don't have that but it you. Yep body cameras have been at very significant in so many of these cases that we have seen. Over the years and in fact that many police departments now it's required that officers have body camps would hear. In Kenosha the city had just not rolled them out yet they had money in the budget to issue body cameras you. All of the officers for next year of course that does nothing to help. After this incident right now officials say. Police's swat vehicles here are equipped quick dash cams but they haven't said just yet if those that scans were rolling. When this incident unfolded on Sunday and Dan you could probably. Here all of that noise behind me here that's. One of the several buildings that went up in flames here in Kenosha last night a vacant building. You can see it without pretty much destroyed here or there are of course a bunch of careers here trying to clear some of the debris so that's what you hear around me here Diane this scene there is incredible what happens. Now in Kenosha or are you expecting more demonstrations like this. Thought everyone here. Authorities. It's still on high alert there's no indication. Right now that. Things are going dead calm downward anyway so authorities. Have called in the National Guard to partner with local law enforcement to try to keep. Beings. Peaceful. But as we saw last night for the second night in a row another night of destructive. Protest. A lot of these buildings that went up in flames that were vacant in which authorities are happy they were not dealing with having to. Rescue people out of buildings right. Everyone still on edge here. As they're trying to figure out what exactly happens next and wait for this investigation to move. Forward and NN I for just hearing now that Jacob Blake's father says that his son right now is paralyzed from the waist down what do we know about his condition. Yet we learned this morning. Diana from the family attorney that he remains in the icu and he's in stable condition and we're now learning as you said. From his family from his father that it appears he is a paralyze their from the waist down. According to their family attorney Ben from the entire family right now. It's praying for his recovery hoping that he's able to make as full of a recovery. As possible they're also asking protesters to remain peaceful. Diane. But analysts saying they're praying this condition this harmonization is not permanent Alex Phares we appreciate the update stay safe friend thank you. And joining us now is a director of black law enforcement alliance and a former NYPD detective mark Claxton mark good morning. Wanted to. How we appreciate you being on so from your training as a police officer give us your take on what you're seeing in this video. Number I don't know this conventional torso perceived threat but I think what we've witnessed familiar video. And other videos related incidents such as citizens received hundreds of boots and instability there weasels her. Covered by a toxic police culture let's be clear about something what you Seoul on video. What is the police sources weasel. Now we all of their guns raised appointed and unseat direction back this blatant as to what little resources. At different points is his gun was pointed to that result are. So it's just you know artists who are these is Susan many others. Blacks. And browns people who are perceived to beat robredo Tibet before there's any. Even. Interaction. There isn't precede threat at least to many tragic incidents is such as this. And then there are very few details available in this case right now but if and officers trying to make arrests and not suspect. Continues to walk and goes into a car what is the protocol what should an officer doing that situation. Well look let's be clear something this is an tactical. Our difference here this is a tactical. A period of time to put forces should do is to use of minimal amounts for serious or were each and every instance. You can't start. To I don't know where you precedes. The Trenton physical was beat you again she went there is but a person. Oh walking away from you. There's no indication that mr. Blake nothing this student video and Casey was completed even being in the news science and was won't appointment weasels. Police officers happened absolute right to use deadly prison was if it's being used against them or someone else. And that wasn't the case here so I don't matter tactics it it's a matter of our police culture. I'm I'm not the man who took the cellphone video of the shooting told the Associated Press that he heard officers telling Blake to quote. Drop the knife before an officer opened fire. But there was content governor says there's no information to suggest Blake had a weapon and they add that the case is still being investigated but. If it is true that he's found to have been on armed how does that impact this case. If he surrounds and beat unarmed mean to questions still remain. Why I. Not only did you just decide to this aren't there is back as he was Charen who went from new. But what I Wednesday in a weapon drawn a weapon ordered an in and currency's direction. You know what our you can even pursuing as the link there are many questions though about. It wants is verified or stab at Blake's hair nothing in his hands are meat from the studio. There is no indication it is anything his hands and you know what we're experts are right now is use is rooted typical whole incident dance we coals for patience and calm because of the natural reaction. But the citizens you get a expressions of concern. Let's justice and then you begin his long arduous journey releasing little tidbits of information to release anything it all back. I don't really exacerbates the situation and that's why are the little sense. In Wisconsin right now. What changes if any have we seen in police department since demonstrated its demonstration started months ago over the death of George Floyd. A bit and a lot of discussion about significant results or changes aren't please agencies throughout the nation. However the implementation has S not a and that's important for people who record Max and remember. Listen a lot of frustrations of the communities evolves from the lack of willingness agencies entities government agencies. Since easement instance and reform packages. The resistance from unions and the organization says maybe she needs. There has to be Americanism saluted Coles reform. Is in police agencies. Because in reality it's a matter of life or death. It was seen it also will. What can be done moving forward and what should be done moving forward is one of arresting individuals responsible for the death of pre aren't tale. And then that was said is a significant signal and message about these incidents around the nation. At that will impact the toxic police culture that's who opened leads. Tragedies. And it in addition to that what kind of forms do you think are needed within these departments to prevent or at least reduce incidents like this going forward. The most significant reforms will cents a Iran arm are at least eighty. In essence attacking its scope to their mentioned there are only so you deal with issues that are. Surrounding qualify in Munich's he. Being guilty full police offices so. To be absolved of their responsibility for the better content that the be ability to results soon gain additional rights. But Arab citizen doesn't happen. Where there are accused of criminal and a you don't believe Eric realistically isn't a mechanism in place sue arrest. And prosecute. A criminal conduct even to meet our police offices. And then additionally what you want to have as a component. It brings a police closer so the communities in which they served. Its that is fine. It's all about. That's fine and it's a good or not a good idea however. Nothing will be significant substance it would change the mood and its tolerance of this. Relationship between Greece communities. If it doesn't address an adult and and recognize. The role that race plays the recognized the role the white supremacy explaining in police it. And and how bad does impact the communities of color to our nation. Mark Claxton director the black law enforcement alliance we appreciate your time sir thank you. Thank you. And millions from Texas to Louisiana are bracing for hurricane Laura it just officially became a hurricane but is expected to continue to strengthen take a look at the satellite right now. The storm is picking up is strength. As we watch it and taking aim at the Gulf Coast floor is expected to make landfall as a category three hurricane forcing mandatory evacuations. Rob Marciano is in New Orleans with the latest. Overnight Laura Terry through the Caribbean islands as the Gulf Coast faces a wicked 12 punch. Tropical storm Marco making landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River. And now Laura barreling north right behind it but Texas and Louisiana in its path all eyes from this point. And forward will be on tomorrow Laura already responsible for at least eleven deaths across Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Pounding both countries with torrential rain and flash flooding. Overnight hurricane hunters flying through the center of the storm monitoring the strength of Laura as it closed in on Cuba. And looked like it but you it. I'd help out. Now mandatory evacuations underway along the Gulf Coast this morning as millions brace for impact during the pandemic. Texas governor gray gab it mobilizing the National Guard nursing and assisted living facilities in Galveston racy need to residents to safety. Made more difficult by the covic crisis. In Gary clarity of where their face masks after our print their face masks just as we do everyday in the facility. And they're ready in grand isle Louisiana where memories of Hurricane Katrina still haunt residents there fifteen years later and then there's this wall new since Katrina just east of New Orleans designer T bank gold surged. Out of this city and it's huge 46 feet high and nearly two miles across sand bags lining the beaches to protect the island and residents racing deport up. Us and get out. At rob Marciano joins us now from New Orleans rather as you said fifteen years since Katrina this storm has Louisiana in its path right now. How are people they're preparing differently. While that there are new evacuation Oracle already going up in Texas this is going to be stormed out of faxed a huge amount of people so much larger than Marco. Going to be so much stronger so you can hear New Orleans which could very well be over to her miles from the center. On this thing when it makes landfall is gonna have in fact this lake is already high. Because of mark goes. Little impact as there remain high through Laura fifty assertive over four feet here so we've got that that issue. And then we've got that low lying issues across parts of southwest Louisiana that are gonna force people to retire so not only we have the anniversary of Katrina. This week but in a few more weeks we have the anniversary of reader that same year which in Baghdad south southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Even more so so. Just as this is just a reminder of them 2005 off Ford Ford hurricane season and were on par with that sort of activity. The impacts of Laura. Are going to be great we're gonna see power outages for days if not weeks and in some cases. We're gonna see water level rises that will be life threatening no doubt about that a people do not evacuate so it's very important for people they live in the hurricane zone to listen to your authorities. And if they tell you to evacuate. You know wanted you dead do quickly. Coupled replicating those warnings rob thank you stay safe friend. And for more on where this storm is heading we're joined by meteorologist -- due trip this morning Greg what's the latest on the forecast in the past here just over the last hour it's become a hurricane miscellaneous getting updated from a tropical storm now with wind speeds of 75 miles per hour and rob didn't beat around the bush about this and for good reason because this is a theory dangerous storm system this is laid to be the first storm if it lands in Texas that's her makes landfall to make landfall in coastal Texas sense hurricane Harvey and probably having impacts like -- here is the track again moving on in as a major category three hurricane. With winds of a hundred in fifteen miles per hour that's up ten miles per hour from mart was yesterday. If this happens to make landfall in southwest Louisiana it'll be the first one major hurricane make landfall there sense Hurricane Rita. This is concerning to say the least this is our in house model and notice this is well off to the west of the forecast track now and with high pressure over Florida I expect this track to shift a little bit more west in the official track probably move more in this direction but this is. Honestly worst case scenario for Houston and Galveston bringing storm surge that could be up to an eleven foot. Also a foot of rain and then wins it could top a hundred miles per hour storm surge watch out here's where the seven to eleven feet are they stay extend from. Lake Charles all the way into central Louisiana along the coast and then just short. Of Galveston with four to sixty going into Galveston Bay 47 mile per hour wind gusts this approach is now this is more of the official type track rate now again if there's a westerly change in this you can take that a 109 mile per hour sustained wind. And move that over to Galveston and moving over to Houston and this would be a huge impact for hurricane hurricane watches are out because of this we're gonna continue to see more watches what I expect this to extend but look how far spreads from Houston all the way. How the Mississippi and again these spaghetti models all the way miles combined. Have definitely made their way a little bit more westerly. That's the direction expect that impact track to change over the next 24 hours. That means all of this probably going to go and bring up to a foot. A brain Diane around Houston and Galveston that is definitely possible and again this is much bigger than Marco much more far reaching effects and possibly much more consequential move. Forward that seems to be one of the big emphasis here is that just because Marco didn't turn out to be this huge thing doesn't mean that Laura. Can't be devastating this is the anti Marco for sure I mean is so much bigger isn't much more powerful and has so much more upside on the strip all right Greg we appreciate it thank you. And night one of the Republican Convention is in the books with a mix of live and virtual events. Headliners like president Kim's son Dunn junior made their case for trans re election and they paint a dark picture of what Joseph Biden's presidency would look like. Mary Bruce is in Washington DC with the highlights. Trying to deliver the optimistic tone president trump promised Republican senator Tim Scott gave the speech of the night. We have work to do but I believe in the goodness. Of America a poignant and personal message our family. When from cotton. To congress. In one lifetime. And that's why I believe. The next American century. Can be better than the last former UN ambassador in South Carolina governor Nikki Haley attacking Democrats in much of the Democratic Party it's now fashionable to say that America is racist. That. Is a lie. America is not a racist country this morning on GMA Haley pressed on the president's controversial record on race and he's not the most politically correct person everybody knows that but whenever I saw something I would talk to him about it and he would always lesson. And he would always work towards improving president trump pledged to put on a positive event with a more traditional convention steel. But it was a promise Republicans failed to cheat the president's son Donald Trump junior pitching the election as a choice between law and order. Or total chaos. It's almost like this election are shaping up to be church work in school. Vs rioting looting and vandalism or in the words of Biden and the Democrats. Peaceful protest it. ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins us now to break down some of the night's big moments. Very us yesterday's theme was land of promise but. As you heard Mary allude to the speech were full of dire warnings about a Biden presidency what did you make of that approach. Good morning you're right there are a few exceptions but big picture the majority of the speeches were incredibly dark. Then I was full of the topic of the year lot of speakers said that American voters should be scared of CDs. They should be scared of Joseph bite and they should be scared of protesters. Fisheries your Democrats in general. And then I really light on any vision for what a second term for this president would look like. And that's a problem for president trap he does look a lot Americans are hurting right now and he's the one in charge. You know politically it is hard to see it at the White House. And try to blame others well on that note you know many ways last night that was kind of a referendum on the Democrats in that worked well for trumpets when he sixteen. But this time he's being Condit how unusual. Is that approach and Canada were given Biden's long political career. You haven't read it seemed to try to blame all of the country's problems back on the former President Obama back on Joseph Biden. They seem to be running as it Joseph Biden was the wide in the white out that if he was the incumbent. Trying to stated Joseph Biden just happened that enough for America or as made problems worse. But look if you're sitting here today and you don't think the country is going well. Republicans just didn't offer a lot in terms up. Getting the corona virus under control or ideas for rebounding the economy and again I think that's a problem politically for this president. He's gonna have to show everyone that he has an idea for how to get things back on track. A former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina senator Tim Scott both gave speeches that are getting a lot of buzz what was it. About their messages that struck a chord. Yet they really tried to stick your really different tone they came back to that original goal of painting a more optimistic future. You know I think that they did well because they said Americans should feel good about being Americans again they said the country shouldn't worry so much about the country's past and shortcomings. You know big picture Haley and Scott are both seen as much more moderate members the Republican Party much more traditional Republicans. Compared to the president and and his children and some numbers and is based. I think that was their target they seem to be trying to speak to those more moderate Republicans who might be leery of voting for the president again after the last few years. Andy try to stick to the economy where the president is most trusted. And there personal story is you know they talked. In really powerful terms about what it was like growing up as a racial minorities. And they said look they don't think the president is our race this again trying to step aside from some of the president's more divisive tone and perhaps. Brings some some leery Republicans back into the fold so what are some of the big events planned for tonight. We'll look maligning its front the First Lady is back headliner for Tuesday's program. Not a pressure for the First Lady you know four years ago her speech was widely criticized. Because there were allegations that parts were plagiarized reformer Michelle Obama's speech stage a lot of pressure tonight. She's going to be speaking from the Rose Garden at bats a top spot for her to know. In over the weekend her team tried to celebrate that they renovated the Rose Garden but those celebrations were really met a lot of criticism because. There's still a pandemic going on that's taking American lives every day so the optics of spending time remodeling the guard and both were blocked extra less than ideals. The spot at the Rose Garden is just really controversial. You know light chump is not alone a lot of other speakers are going to be presenting from the White House this week. But that's raising serious ethical concerns get obviously it's a government building paid for by taxpayers and just not normally use for political speech at us. Right ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks thank you Mary Alice. An ABC news has complete coverage of night two of the. Like we've started my nose. And then rose. Basically is there are rare ball by -- group of 43 researchers at the University of North Carolina mapped locations in the respiratory tract to see work Kobe in nineteen most likely infiltrate the body they found the cells lined the nose may be more likely to become infected with the virus than the throat or lungs the virus appeared to our rose isn't fertile ground bird this picture from the study shows different parts of the respiratory system. After being infected with the same amount of the virus more green dots in the nasal cavity researchers say indicating many more cells infected in the know. Remember we've only known about this virus promotes seminary months so the more we learn about the mechanism of how the virus causes infection. In humans is key I think this study is important. And public officials have warned us but this is a mass. This is it shin guard. Saying covering your nose with a mask he's just as important as your mouth Florida mass if you're inspected and are you protect your. Follow citizens Ebbers is also true lord Rask who protect us. Now researchers say the reason you could be more likely to get infected through your nose is because your nose has more cellular docking sites for the virus. That the doctor we spoke to put it more simply he said your nose is Grand Central station for viral infection. Diane I could way to put it Trevor all thank you for that. A few more things to know before you go Brooklyn Park is set to. Be dedicated to transgender activist Marsha. LG BTQ person to have a New York are named after them. Johnson was a prominent figure during a Stonewall riots. The parts renovations will include an art installation honoring her yesterday would have been Johnson 75 birthday. Teen climate activist Greta sunburn is heading back to school in Sweden she treated a photo saying her gap here is over and that it feels great to be back in school. Denver started protesting alone outside Sweden's parliament two years ago she has since become one of the most prominent young leaders in the fight against climate change. I can't see is no longer a finger licking good. Do the pandemic the restaurant chain says its longtime slogan doesn't fit the current environment. Can't see ads now I'm just saying. It's good. Get the point across. And that does it for this ABC news live update Sunday in the state out. Thanks for joining us to remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and announces. They say for everybody had a great time.

