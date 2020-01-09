Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump traveling to Kenosha despite officials’ pleas

Good morning I'm Arial fresh set in for Diana stayed out thanks for streaming let us in today's update the US hitting a new milestone in the corona virus crisis. Six million cases confirmed its nationwide. And as the school year gets underway the alarming new numbers that could choke hold at rates. Rising faster in kids it's. This summer. Plus how teens are coping with this pandemic the new resource as teens have created for their peers. Also ahead over passengers who have refused to Wear masks will soon have to take SLT and of their face covering before they can even request a car. The new technology that ride sharing company said. We'll help keep every Wednesday for. And the big debate over a Dell's latest social media posts the singer wearing her hair in the answered not to see see here a traditional African hairstyle is now the star is caught in a controversy over cultural appropriation. Purses cultural appreciation and president trump is heading to Kenosha Wisconsin today despite the mayor and governor's request he stay away both voicing concerns the visit may make the situation worse protests have continued to grow for more than a week since the police shooting of Jacob Blake. And the Kenosha county sheriff reports more than 200 people have been arrested. Meanwhile in Portland. New video has emerged of a group of police officers repeatedly punching a protestor being held to the ground now Joseph Biden is placing the blame squarely on president trump saying that he can't stop the violence because he is an encouraging it for so long ABC senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega as the latest. We've Wisconsin's governor and can Osha's mayor urging president trump to cancel his trip. Overnight the president said he still plans to go even against their wishes. I have made tremendous law enforcement. And I want to thank the law enforcement did Taniguchi some local officials saying his visit would do little to heal the city's war. Wounds in the wake of Jacob Blake shooting but at the White House president trump claimed his visit could actually help but it also increased enthusiasm. And it could increase. Love and respect for our country the president also defended Kyle written housed the teenager accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Kenosha. He was trying to get away from them my guess it looks like. And he fell and then they very violently attacked him he probably would have been killed but it's under its under investigation. But he did say he does not believe private citizen should be taking up arms at protests. Take care of everything but again we have to give our cops back up police back their dignity on Fox News the president also compared please use of force to wood came up. Golf the police. Are under siege can do 101000 great acts which is what they do and one bad apple corps a choker. The child could choke choke just like in the golf tournament and this is really footage yeah golf course now. Media I'm saying people show people my and he handled shovel. And people have been people's vehicles with the election now just 63 days away presidential leaning into law and order message. Zeroing in on the unrest in Portland declining to condemn a caravan of his supporters who. Packed with protesters demanding racial justice witnesses say some of those supporters fired. Demonstrators think two as a defensive mechanism pages of the bullets but later in the evening this shooting turning deadly. Police identifying the victim as 39 year old Erin Daniels and of Portland. Seen wearing a blue lives matter flag and reportedly a hat belonging to a right wing group. Now democratic rival Joseph Biden on the campaign trail and shrugging off the president's accusations that he's a soft on crime radical. Why look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for riders. Really. I want a safe America. Safe from Covert. Safe from crime and looting safe from racially motivated violence saved from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear. Say from four more years of Donald Trump. The former vice president condemning violence at protests and placing the blame on president trump fires are burning we have a president who fan. The flames. And our thanks to Cecilia Vega for that report for more let's bring in Kane at Wentworth in Portland and Alex Perez in Kenosha. Alex Democrats in Wisconsin are still urging the president to cancel his trip they're warning. That he's just fanning the flames by coming what do you believe the reaction may be too this is it. Yeah aerial you know the governor here in Democrats across this state have said they. Just don't believe right now is the right time for the president to visit they insist at this. Community here is still healing and they worry that his visit it's just going to. Create out morgue to visit next here and we expect to see some expressions. How divided people are asked the president makes his way here later today they're sort of seem to be to cancel all of this those who wholeheartedly support that. Police department and law enforcement and those who are calling for. Change and complete reform when it comes to law enforcement the president has said he's coming here to visit and support law enforcement so as you might imagine there are people that. Because of that are feeling very strongly on either issue. When it comes to this and so we expect to see some of that when the president. Comes here and later today burial there. Only a polarizing visit Alex what's the latest on the investigation into Kyle written house and the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Deck area seems a lot of things are just really kind of locked in place right now as far as. About Kyle written house all his. Hearing was extended postponed until September 25 so the really won't be any movement there until that time his attorneys have said. That they expect to make this a case of self defense now when it comes sued Jacob Blake well best state Department of Justice right now is investigating that case to shooting happened on August 23 they have about thirty days to present their findings. To the local prosecutor here at this point it's really unclear how what kind of evidence they've uncovered or where things stand. And also separately there's a federal civil rights violation investigation that the federal department of justice's handling so all three of these investigations happening at once and right now we really don't know when we can expect to get some answers from any of those. We know you're following them very closely Alex and hundreds of people took to the streets there in Portland Cain out overnight. You've been there it's been about a hundred day is now you even had a pretty close encounter with some of these protests over the weekend can you tell us what happened. Gary up to reroute their Sunday nights at a protest outside of the multnomah county sheriff's office so it wasn't in downtown Portland where the protests had been taking place here. As you mentioned for nearly a hundred days say it was an aggressive. Situation at my cameraman was really attack they put their hands on my producer they put flashlights right in my eye they did not. Want us there it was a violent in this was a protest put on by the Pacific northwest youth liberation front and minutes. Scene group took to the streets again last night they Marshall they believe is the mayor Ted wheelers. Home moves and building in the pearl district here in Portland. And that they were setting fires and they were breaking windows. The police department so that they actually closed furniture out of a store and landed on fire. Shooting fireworks inside buildings. Eventually they deem that a riot then to now we're talking about nineteen arrests last night. 29 arrests of the night before and also last night for the first time in a long time that we haven't seen. Any of that CS gas deployed but certainly they're taking to the streets. Nice after night here for an aerial. Yakking at labeling that sort of as it is cynical way as Ted wheelers birthday celebration clearly not a celebration and possibility that there could be a unified front there in Portland Cain it seems like there's a divergence of so many messages there it's hard to keep track of what the protesters are really want take. I mean you're absolutely right when you say that we were out here a month ago. There was a clear black lives matter movement there were people in the street. Talking about racial injustice and police reform and how to move forward I mean it won't when protesters were sitting. And history listening to people caught. And it's very different now but now we're seeing us much smaller group of people again at the Pacific northwest news liberation fronts and they seem to be inciting violence. And right now the governor is saying that she wants to create a community forum. Where people can dads and community leaders can come forward protest leaders can come forward and speak with the mayor about how they can really move. Forward here. Sides can tell those conversations start to happen. People are still taking to the streets and I want to mention that they do you anticipate another large rally on Saturday. Again you may see those approach from. Protesters coming in to town in their tracks they do expect that again Saturday. Portland has been a flashpoint for so long now analogy I wanna for the same kind of question to you do you think things could calm down. They're in Kenosha any time soon what do you think it would take. You know there L it's really hard to imagine a situation a scenario right now where things would calm down it is just that both sides as I mentioned both sides of the issues here just feel very adamantly. About what they are trying to get accomplished about the changes they want to seat. There seems to be very little middle ground and so those voices are growing louder but it seems right now that they're not really listening to each other. And sell imagining a scenario where there's going to be sort of a quiet conversation where the messages are heard hey it just seems like that's not. Necessarily gonna happen any time soon. Right now Ontario and we've even seen Jacob Blake's on Stanley calling for calm and instead of chaos Alex Perez and Cano Wentworth thank you so much for diligent coverage stay safe out there. It's the first of the month and that means rent checks are due for millions of Americans worries about addictions are real for so many across the country. Leading to major eviction protests in several states for the fifth month in a row. Demonstrators rallying outside a housing court in Brooklyn and serving eviction notices to US senators in Arkansas. Protesters also holding teach ins on tenant protections an eviction defenses in Pennsylvania where a moratorium on evictions expired yesterday. National addiction protections put in place by congress ran out over the summer. And more and more states orders are expiring every week leaving millions of families as you can imagine. In limbo ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on this and Mary Alice. Put this into perspective for us out just how far reaching eight is this crisis and what is what will it take out what's at stake for Americans. Well look experts say that they're worried the country could be on the brink of yet another massive crisis just potentially a wave of evictions. A surge of homelessness siren while report out earlier this month that said. Thirty to forty million American families could it be facing the threat of eviction from this fall unless new protections were put in place. That report said that part of the problem was that there was already a shortage and housing across the country and even before the pandemic. 40%. LC and lays we're paying close to 30% of their income in rent. That's just a really high percentage that left a lot of ranchers really vulnerable for a crisis. And we are in the midst of the crisis still an economic one as well are there any relief measures in the works. Right now we're just seeing up patchwork of programs across the country and that's really part of the problems. Look in some states there is still a ban on any new conviction new convictions as a day. But in a lot of other states evictions can now go forward again. Like you said the protections put in place by congress those expired in the middle of the summer. And we just CS school ramble across the country for states and local governments trying to put some relief in place. Overnight we saw the California legislature frantically worked to get this bill dining California. That would provide relief for ranchers that missed payments over the summer and I would say that you can't get evicted for the rest of the year as long as you pay up to 25% of your rants. But over in Pennsylvania the governor said he thought he was out of options he was urging his state legislature to get involved. So really just up. Patchwork of systems and that is creating a ton of confusion I was just gonna say that seems so confusing to have this state by state approach so what can people do if their risk of being evicted how can they avoid that from happening. What looks Dave and even city governments are really trying to find extra pools of money to make a renter assistance available since. Still it's worth doing a little bit of research asking around seeing if any relief is there free of experts I talk to just say speak that can be really hard and really uncomfortable to talk to your landlord about the back to you might be struggling. But paying some rent and making some plan with your landlord from single a really long ways to try to slow the threat of it. And Mary Alice parks in Washington thank you so much for shedding light on this complicated issue we appreciate it. Now to the latest on the corona virus crisis six months since the first documented case here in the US America has now surpassed six million Kobe cases. There is one bright spot New York which was the epicenter of the pandemic in March and April saw its lowest single day death tolls so far. On Sunday only one death was reported from the virus and its failings in school districts try to figure out how to get kids back in a school safely. New analysis from the American academy of pediatrics found. While children remained less likely tips had severe symptoms from the virus. Covad rates this summer among children increased faster than they did for the general public. And we're getting a look at how teens are coping during the pandemic and that nationwide survey revealing how they are helping each other including a mental health guide by. Teens fourteen see the pilgrim has more. School for students around the country but. That doesn't mean it's life back to normal yeah. Or. Teens today say they're struggling with covad nineteen and remote learning. School can mean different from and London to collect. Loan and just like this year as a missing something water I think I'm getting my sketch and doesn't sound problem that's kinda the source stressed. Juice dot org releasing new state of mind a mental health guide for students. Students I chide him some positive. Outcomes and absorbent negatives because you know broken arm of confidence it will. We're pregnant came warrant. You know make a plant trees south during the day we'll say like I mean take a walk after I finish this assignment parent. Don't goodies and exercise. And you know make should not just you know like sitting around with genotype and its structure into and. They guide is designed to by teens to help each other cope with the emotional effects. About the pandemic. All. There are. Banned. It's actually. And at all steel. Outlets steal. Our way to pry. For many teens maintaining social connections goes a long way. It's important to your friends. Didn't check in on and make sure they're okay but it's it's typical. And for parents don't target if he your feeling overwhelmed your kids probably are too. Few minutes every. Execute. Are. Hoping to express. Your students are. There were three. Seems consistent in the teens and advice one and the need for self care two helping loved ones and three. How to handle remote learning them being take away if you need help. Ask. Story Syria out. An important message keep the pilgrim thank you Hoover has announced a major change this morning to make sure writers are wearing masks the ride sharing app we'll now start. Asking some passengers to take up mast cell see an effort to help keep everyone safe transportation correspondent GO Benitez has more on the new technology. Good morning GM pays. Aerial good morning yeah Hoover wants picture proof that all writers are wearing a mask. The company will soon require passengers to take a stealthy in the apt if they previously violated that policy ABC news getting an exclusive first look take a look at those let's show you how it works writers would pass violations. We'll see this screen the app activating the stealthy camp the technology then scanning your phrase for a mask. It'll even be able to tell if the mask isn't covering your nose now over says it is not using biometric information from your phrase. And it will store the photo for four days just in case there's any complaint filed over now revealing this morning if passengers repeatedly violate that math policy. They will be banned. This new program launches in just a few weeks aerial. I GO thank you open their retail alliance reports this year that 21 national retail chains have filed for bankruptcy the pandemic has changed the way we shop so what does that mean for Labor Day sales we searched and found some of the best and most surprising deals out there as we gear up for the holiday weekend. Here's Jan eight Norman. This year Labor Day deals like you've never seen before retailers hoping to recover from months of the pandemic. By breaking traditional sales retailers are responding to age mentioning. All discretionary income for some families out there you may see some retailers extending near deals a little bit beyond Labor Day with so many of us still spending so much time at home it's no surprise that household appliances are having a moment's. Outdoor furniture or recreational equipment that was a very hot trend all summer long and that is gonna continue into the fall. Add in indoor furniture and large and small appliances things that you can use around the home potency post slashing prices. Offering up to 30% off fine appliances power tools tight end patio furniture. Big department stores such as Macy's and Kohl's are taking nearly 70%. Off summer goods and if you're in the market for tech experts say keep a closer -- on some electronics as back to school supplies take a backseat families buying two adjusted distance learning you're gonna see. Led laptops and tablets are still going to be huge right now. And with so many struggling to get a good night's rest experts say don't sleep on the deals mattress firm offering up to 15% off select mattresses from some of the most popular brands she les Maplewood mattress is up to half off. As you're trying to find some of those really good deals you've got to do your research do some comparison shopping and read the fine print for any exclusion to a requirement that may make the deal not worth it. And of course the old saying if it's too good to be true. Kerry Al it probably is. Got a new Erie surged in a thank you a few more things to know before you go to major airlines have joined a top competitor and waiving change fees both American and delta announcing yesterday they're doing away with the seeds on domestic tickets and in some cases. International flights a day after United Airlines made the move. All three carriers that change does not applied to basic economy fares. A Dell is caught in the middle of a controversy over a photo that she posted the pictures showing the singer wearing. Her hair and easily and two knots and traditional African hairstyle to celebrate a Caribbean carnival this weekend many are calling it cultural appropriation. Others say it's cultural appreciation. An R&B star brandy and Monica had a special guest on their web show vs vice presidential candidate hobbling Harris takes a look. Limited to what. I don't when I knew how when everybody is an illness and age. And Lulu my. You both use your voice adds to try out but wall and and annexed it as an Arab slices it's our hope. More than more than a million people tuned in for the singer's battle and Harris wasn't the only high profile viewer Michelle Obama was chatting in the comments section. And finally Ruth Bader Ginsburg put in some extra work over the weekend the Supreme Court justice officiating a wedding of a family friend who pleaded of photos saying. Putting twenty has been rock but yesterday. Was supreme. Ginsburg has been undergoing chemotherapy for liver cancer but has continued to serve on the court. And that doesn't for an as ABC news live update I'm Mary L Brent jet in for Diana stayed out thank you so much for joining us and remember ABC news like this here for you all day with the latest contacts and news and analysis up next. Yet and wires report about how George Mason universities first black president. Mishandling race and the pandemic we'll see you right back here at 11 AM eastern with your latest headlines. Stay safe out there is a great start she's.

