Now Playing: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Rare baby hippo explores Mexican zoo

Now Playing: Boeing 737 Max plane cleared for takeoff

Now Playing: Heavy snowfall blankets Milan

Now Playing: People frolic in sea foam

Now Playing: Chinese journalist sentenced to prison for reporting about COVID-19 in Wuhan

Now Playing: Santa, Covid-19 vaccine and snow: World in Photos, Dec. 28

Now Playing: Aerial footage shows flooding damage in UK

Now Playing: Italian health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Now Playing: Can COVID-19 vaccines reduce transmissibility of the virus?

Now Playing: Spain gets 1st batch of COVID vaccines

Now Playing: Storm brings heavy rain and high winds to UK

Now Playing: Are new COVID-19 variants already in US?

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II calls for 'spirit of selflessness' in her annual Christmas message

Now Playing: Royal family won't go to Sandringham for 1st time in 32 years

Now Playing: Bethlehem's Manger Square empty amid lockdown

Now Playing: Man breaks into post office and steals cellphones

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive winter storm moves towards East Coast