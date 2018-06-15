Adele joins Grenfell Tower mourners

After a national moment of silence, cameras caught Adele singing along to a gospel choir's rendition of "Lean On Me."
0:30 | 06/15/18

Adele joins Grenfell Tower mourners
Okay.

