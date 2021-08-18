Transcript for Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as Taliban takes control

The situation in Afghanistan is turning into an urgent humanitarian. Issue. The UK has announced it will take in 20000 Afghan refugees over five years. Prioritizing women and girls. And US immigration services are asking for volunteers to help process special immigrant visas for Afghans and their families. David Miller brand is the former UK foreign secretary now the CEO and president of the International Rescue Committee he joins me now from one as David thanks so much. For being here the Irish Sea I know has been on the ground in Afghanistan for years now so. What are you seeing in terms of what you've seen over the years and what you're seeing now. Students might seem in guessed all morning we time. We have he's not rescue committee 1700. Saw what else. Stop you could you hold a situation in Kabul treaty humanitarian crises. Are about. Plus the twenty million people would and the documents. Thousand people who beat us like. Six to eight weeks. General and browse people who in. Each one needs your breasts grow these national rescue and yet bulletin. You'd get since gates. We had this for our during their record in office and since 2000 a bomb bumble not. Armed and it humanitarian crisis leads the whistle. So how concerned are you four or some of these Afghans particularly for women and girls in the country. Obviously that's real skill this real dread in some quarters because. Our oldest. House memories O line in the 1990s. And we'd be looking over the last few years both in control and all state government control its. You're right wrist. The need for peace process seen to be done efficiently and effectively. As gold possible. Remember the way it goes to call our sons and Brothers armed. You can't just. Melinda legal battle it's. And tree and so I think the administration but it and rubble well. Eight. Ball all. This generous. This year the arm question needs at the home those who or reasons the color remarks. And how confident are you that this nude Taliban. Quotes on that will make good on their promises. Well let's see we use languish each student. Say it actions how well though that lives and essential for us organization. What with whoever is in but obviously we asked you descend people. And make sure that very lip service is no way that. Speaks to meet including women and goes including employment women and girls guarantee more than four soft. Are women. As it happens and so I think he's very brave bull Baja. We understand book biggest legacy of the lost twenty this is going to be. Those people do a demonstration on streets globally we break would. Keep them. And who gets very very important. Easily or what sentence do in the world who Reagor. So what do you think needs to be done for these refugees both from government perspective and also what can people watching this right now do to help.

