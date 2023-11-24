Looking ahead as first group of Israeli hostages released by Hamas

ABC News' Diane Macedo spoke with Dani Gilbert, assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University, unpacking the hostage situation and cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live