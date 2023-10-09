Aid group: No justification for deliberate killing of civilians in Israel attack

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, joins ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo for more on the conflict in Israel.

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live