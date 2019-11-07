Amal Clooney blasts Trump for attacking media

More
The human rights lawyer said the president’s criticism of the press makes “honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse.”
0:33 | 07/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amal Clooney blasts Trump for attacking media
Recent reports suggest that today. By any one in ten people in the wild lives in a country where the free press. And today the country of James Madison has a lead he's been advised the media making honest John this live that wild. More vulnerable C apiece. That is why I'm supporting this campaign. And I let ploy to whacking with many of you to see what we can achieve. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The human rights lawyer said the president’s criticism of the press makes “honest journalists all over the world more vulnerable to abuse.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64265103","title":"Amal Clooney blasts Trump for attacking media","url":"/International/video/amal-clooney-blasts-trump-attacking-press-64265103"}