Transcript for American becomes 1st person to complete solo trek across Antarctica

To check the polls this Thursday starting with a historic feat for an American becoming the first person to cross Antarctica with. 33 year old Colin Brady scheme 932 miles across the frozen continent while pulling a 300 pounds less. It took him 54 days to make it epic trek powered by his own muscles Maloney beat out his British. Come apart trying to compete this things turn. He made an eighty mile polish in a one day all night goodness up first thing he says he did was collins' wife. And first and its years I've that he was emotional and cold. I'm mated.

