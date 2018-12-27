American becomes 1st person to complete solo trek across Antarctica

More
Colin O'Brady became the first person to complete a solo journey across Antarctica, unaided and unsupported, after a two-month journey.
0:38 | 12/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for American becomes 1st person to complete solo trek across Antarctica
To check the polls this Thursday starting with a historic feat for an American becoming the first person to cross Antarctica with. 33 year old Colin Brady scheme 932 miles across the frozen continent while pulling a 300 pounds less. It took him 54 days to make it epic trek powered by his own muscles Maloney beat out his British. Come apart trying to compete this things turn. He made an eighty mile polish in a one day all night goodness up first thing he says he did was collins' wife. And first and its years I've that he was emotional and cold. I'm mated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60038228,"title":"American becomes 1st person to complete solo trek across Antarctica","duration":"0:38","description":"Colin O'Brady became the first person to complete a solo journey across Antarctica, unaided and unsupported, after a two-month journey.","url":"/International/video/american-1st-person-complete-solo-trek-antarctica-60038228","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.