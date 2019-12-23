Transcript for American dies from burns due to volcano eruption

Well a New Zealand the volcano disaster has claimed another victim financing and American from the Atlanta area died last night. She had been severely burned in the eruption her husband is still the hospital in stable condition. They were among nine Americans visiting volcano silent. Mrs. Singh is in nineteen victim from the tragedy earlier this month. Whether people are still missing campers in debt. All the officials and Chicago are raising alarms about the measles they see it traveler with a come from cases infection visit O'Hare airport as well as the near north and Greek town neighborhood early this month. Officials are trying to contact anyone. Who me happening expense. Art well coming up if tickets to a tropical getaway are on your Christmas list this year. We've got to cover yet the hottest vacation destinations to curing you winter blues next on world news now.

