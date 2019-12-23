-
Now Playing: American dies from burns due to volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: US keeping tabs on North Korea amid missile launch warning
-
Now Playing: The history behind the Christmas story
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong protesters clash with police at rally for Uighurs
-
Now Playing: Ecuador volcano lights up the night
-
Now Playing: Wingsuit flyers take to the skies over China
-
Now Playing: Saudi sentences 5 to death over murder of Washington Post columnist
-
Now Playing: US service member killed in action in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: More than 100 bush fires race across New South Wales
-
Now Playing: Wife of US diplomat officially charged in connection with deadly car accident in UK
-
Now Playing: Frightening moments as 2 mammoth cruise ships collide at popular vacation destination
-
Now Playing: US Diplomat’s wife charged with death of British teenager
-
Now Playing: Massive cruise ships collided in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Russia’s FSB headquarters attacked
-
Now Playing: Impeachment vote, France strike, ‘Star Wars’ premiere: The Week In Pictures
-
Now Playing: Carnival cruise assessing damage to 2 ships
-
Now Playing: At least 1 dead in shooting at Russia Security Service HQ
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Dec. 20, 2019